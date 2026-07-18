DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Sends Letters to Secretaries of State Warning About Non-Citizens on Voter Rolls

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin sent letters to the secretaries of state in four states warning them about tens of thousands of non-citizens who are illegally on the states’ voter rolls.

Secretary Mullin sent letters to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, New Jersey Secretary of State Dale Caldwell, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt.

“Election security is national security,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “As President Trump announced last night, DHS has identified over 250,000 potential non-citizens illegally registered to vote in just 4 U.S. states. Only Americans should be electing American leaders.”

Through preliminary reviews of the four states’ records, DHS found that there may be as many as:

190,832 non-citizens registered to vote in California.

35,152 non-citizens registered to vote in New Jersey.

15,903 non-citizens registered to vote in Nevada.

14,576 non-citizens registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

Secretary Mullin called on the secretaries of state to respond within two weeks and confirm their intentions to collaborate with DHS in order to ensure free, fair, and honest elections.

In recent weeks, DHS has taken additional steps to safeguard the integrity and security of American elections. These measures include:

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