ICE Arrests Illegal Alien for Flying Drone in Restricted FIFA Airspace

This illegal alien had already been deported once before

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement arrested an illegal alien who was caught flying a drone in restricted airspace near a FIFA event in Kansas City, Missouri.

On July 3, Jose Gerardo Garrido-Benitez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was flying a drone within 2.5 miles of Arrowhead Stadium, where World Cup festivities were taking place. Federal agents seized his drone and notified ICE, who arrested him on July 6. He remains in ICE custody pending removal.

The suspect: Jose Gerardo Garrido-Benitez

Garrido-Benitez has a criminal history that includes prior convictions for felony forgery and driving while intoxicated, and prior arrests for battery, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of opiates, opium, or narcotic drugs.

“This criminal illegal alien dangerously flew a drone in restricted airspace near a FIFA event in Kansas City, Missouri,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “His lengthy criminal history includes driving while intoxicated, forgery, battery, and possession of drugs. The Trump Administration will not allow illegal aliens to threaten the safety and security of the American people. We will continue to guarantee the safety of all who attend these historic games as the World Cup comes to an end.”

Garrido-Benitez illegally entered the United States through California in 2003 and was deported. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location. A Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal on February 14, 2005.

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