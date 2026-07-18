ICE Lodges Detainer for Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering His Own Sister-in-Law in Florida

After the alleged murder, the suspect tried to evade justice by fleeing to the sanctuary state of New York

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Florida officials to not release an illegal alien who has been charged with murdering his sister-in-law.

According to local reporting, the killing took place in May 2025 in Lake County. The body of Monica Islam was found along a road in Mount Dora, dead of a gunshot wound. She had been killed sometime after leaving a convenience store in Eustis where she worked with her brother-in-law, Akbor Miah, a criminal illegal alien from Bangladesh who is using the alias Shahidul Islam. Detectives later found evidence in Miah’s car, including her DNA and a bullet.

The victim: Monica Islam

Miah fled to New York, but was ultimately arrested by U.S. Marshals on May 6. He has been extradited to Florida and charged with first-degree murder. ICE lodged a detainer with the Lake County Jail requesting he be turned over to ICE after he faces justice.

The suspect: Akbor Miah, alias Shahidul Islam

“This illegal alien from Bangladesh has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his own sister-in-law in Florida,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He then thought he could evade justice by fleeing to the sanctuary state of New York. Thanks to our law enforcement partners, this criminal illegal alien has been arrested and is off our streets. ICE has lodged a detainer so he can never be loose in our country again.”

Miah was first allowed into the country in 2016 under the Obama Administration. ICE arrested him in February 2018, and a Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued him a final order of removal in November 2018. He was deported in January 2019 by the Trump Administration. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – and was released by the Biden Administration on March 19, 2022.

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