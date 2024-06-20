Verve Acquires Jun Group to Scale Premium Mobile Ads and Connected TV for Brands and Agencies
Advertising leader's latest acquisition, valued $185 million (~€170 million), also bolsters digital audio solutions, engaging ad formats and AI optimization
We have built Verve into a strong, organically growing media company with a focus on the advertising supply side. With Jun Group, we are strengthening the demand side.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tapping into premium ad inventory and high-impact ad formats just got easier for brands and agencies now that Verve, a leading ad solutions suite for emerging channels, has acquired New York-based Jun Group, a mobile-first digital advertising technology company that delivers intelligent, privacy-first advertising for brands, agencies, and publishers for €170 million. Jun Group has a 20-year history, boasting strong relationships with Fortune 500 advertisers in North America. Acquired by Advantage Solutions in 2018, the company grossed $80 million in revenue in 2023.
— Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve
Through the acquisition, Verve will expand its direct access to brands and agencies. Brands and agencies will benefit from the industry-leading scale of Verve’s mobile and connected TV (CTV) business, coupled with Jun Group’s premium mobile inventory, highly engaging formats, and white-glove media services. The transaction will result in a more balanced sales model with 30% demand-side business and 70% supply-side business and will boost the size and profitability of Verve, increasing revenue by circa 23 percent on an expected pro forma basis for the full year 2024.
“Over the past few years, we have built Verve into a strong, organically growing media company with a primary focus on the advertising supply side. With Jun Group, we are strengthening the demand side, which will enable us to achieve significant synergies,” said Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve. “With a better balance between supply and demand, we can further increase transparency and efficiency for our clients, both publishers and advertisers, in line with our mission of ‘Let's make media better.’ This acquisition takes Verve to the next level, both operationally and in terms of growth and profitability, while reducing leverage.”
Verve was formed to unite leading advertising technologies and services in one combined offering. The aim is to drive better outcomes for advertisers and publishers backed by responsible media in emerging channels. The commitment to responsible media includes owning or accessing brand-safe, high-quality media inventory, underpinned by years of privacy-by-design technology development.
"I am thrilled about Jun Group joining forces with Verve. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both companies. By combining our strengths, we are uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. The synergy between Jun Group's demand-side capabilities and Verve’s robust supply-side platform will create a powerhouse in the advertising technology space,” said Mishel Alon, CEO, Jun Group. “Together, we will drive innovation, enhance transparency, and set new industry standards. I am confident that our united efforts will not only foster growth and profitability but also reinforce our shared commitment to making media better for everyone."
With Jun Group as part of Verve, Verve gains a talented team of approximately 90 dedicated professionals and a highly experienced management team committed to the company’s continued growth and success. Mishel Alon, CEO of Jun Group, will stay on board and continue to lead their team under the Verve umbrella, ensuring continuity and fostering a culture of innovation.
