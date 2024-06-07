MPD Seeks Suspects in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate suspects in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at approximately 11:37 p.m., the victim was approached by the suspects while walking in the 800 block of 6th Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24085549

