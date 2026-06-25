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MPD Arrests Juvenile in I Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a juvenile in an armed robbery (gun) that occurred in Southwest.

On Friday, May 22, 2026, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of I Street, Southwest. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s shoes. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.  

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 26069325

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MPD Arrests Juvenile in I Street Armed Robbery

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