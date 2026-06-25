MPD Investigating Carjacking and Livingston Road Officer-Involved Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau and Investigative Services Bureau are investigating an armed carjacking that led to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday in Southeast.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the report of an armed carjacking in the 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The on-scene investigation determined that two suspects approached the victim outside, where one of the suspects pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied and fled the area unharmed. The suspects fled in the victim’s gray 2026 Honda Civic bearing a D.C. license plate.

The description of the armed suspects and the suspect’s vehicle was shared with officers through a city-wide radio broadcast.

A short time later, at approximately 1:54 a.m., Seventh District officers located the suspect’s vehicle traveling on Valley Avenue, Southeast, towards 9th Street, Southeast. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit, which quickly ended at the intersection of 2nd Street and Xenia Street, Southeast, where the suspects bailed from the vehicle and fled into the wooded area of Oxon Run Trail. Officers established a perimeter and began searching for the fleeing suspects.

At approximately 2:02 a.m., an officer, driving a marked police cruiser, was canvassing the tree line along the 4000 block of Livingston Road, Southeast, when he observed one of the suspects come out from the tree line. The officer gave commands for the suspect to show his hands. The suspect did not comply and raised a rifle toward the officer. The officer, still in the driver's seat of the police cruiser, discharged his service pistol at the suspect. The suspect fled back into the tree line. The officer exited his vehicle and gave chase but did not find the suspect.

After a thorough search, the suspect was not located, and at this time, there are no known injuries or property damage as a result of the officer discharging his service pistol. The officer was not injured and was by themselves in the police cruiser.

At approximately 2:13 a.m., a juvenile was arrested in the area where the suspect's vehicle came to a stop. As a result of the detective's investigation, the 13-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C., was charged with Armed Carjacking, Reckless Driving, and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer.

The involved member has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The release of body-worn camera footage is pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

The armed carjacking remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26086942

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