Spare Your Pets from Tragedy by Embarking on Emergency Preparedness

SPRINGFIELD - Just as people need to be prepared for a disaster or emergency, everyone needs to have a plan in place for their pets. June is Pet Preparedness Month and the perfect time to create or update a pet preparedness kit and speak with neighbors, friends, or family about a backup plan. "No one wants to leave a pet behind in an emergency," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.





"If you are home during a disaster, a pet preparedness kit will keep Fido, Fluffy, Frodo, Furiosa, and any other pets comfortable for at least three days whether you are sheltering in place or evacuating," explained Tate-Nadeau. "If you're not home, make sure someone you trust can collect your pets and their kits until you are able to be reunited. Less than an hour on your part will mean the world of difference for pets in a disaster."





Some items for your pet preparedness kit include:

Non-perishable food and favorite pet treats

Water and water bowls

Waste bags, cat litter and pan

Blanket/bedding and favorite pet toys Leashes, harnesses, or carriers Pet medications and a first-aid kit

Copies of medical records including vaccination records and pet identification.

For easy step-by-step instructions on how to build a pet preparedness kit, follow Ready.Illinois on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook during the month of June.

More tips on pet preparedness information can be found here:





Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.gov



