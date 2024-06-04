Legendary Radio Personality, DJ Bigg V Recognized by State Legislature as Music Industry Influencer

DJ Bigg V helps stars become bigger stars.

DJ Bigg V promoted to drive-time slot on Power 106.5 WAID-FM and recognized in Mississippi House Concurrent Resolution 60 as Music Industry Influencer.

With my promotion to the drive-time slot at Power 106.5 FM in Clarksdale, MS this is a truly humbling experience and an honor for me to be mentioned with some real icons in MS HC60 Bill. I'm grateful.” — DJ Bigg V

GREENVILLE, MS, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recently passed Mississippi House Concurrent Resolution 60, the state of Mississippi has been officially acknowledged as the home and birthplace of the Southern soul music. Recognized as a key figure in the advancement of the genre through his role as an influential disc jockey is famed radio personality, DJ Bigg V.

“I help Southern soul artists through airplay, promotions or through my relationships with other promoters, even if I don’t benefit from it directly,” V describes.

Credited with nurturing the legacies of Mississippi blues singers Bobby Rush, Willie Clayton and Marvin Sease while expanding the genre’s reach through the modern-day melodies of Vick Allen, Arthur Young and Big Yayo, Bigg V has played an instrumental role in the vitality of Southern Soul music.

“For my name to be mentioned in a state legislative action is surreal to me,” Bigg V admits. “The biggest blessing is to be recognized as one of the people who helped move the genre forward. I wasn’t aware that (state legislators) even knew my name, much less them knowing how influential I am in that genre. I’m just glad to be one of those names listed.”

For more than two decades on the air and developing artists’ careers, Vince “Bigg V” Roberts has played a pivotal role in the development of urban music. He made a name for himself as a radio personality, club DJ, concert promoter and advertising director. Back in 2022, Southern Entertainment Awards (SEAs) named Bigg V as #1 DJ In the South, celebrating his music industry influence and track record of philanthropy.

Over the course of his career, he has been credited with introducing some of the biggest hit singles from Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Future, 2 Chainz and Big KRIT, among many others.

“I have been able to change the lives of a lot of artists,” says Bigg V.

Most recently, he was promoted to drive-time slot on Power 106.5 WAID-FM in Clarksdale, Miss., which eventually morphed into another primetime spot at Jammin’ 104 WCLD-FM in Cleveland, Miss., expanding his reach to a 150-mile radius of 50,000 watts as well as online.

“The move to these two stations is major,” V explains. “It’s not only more exposure for me, but the best part is that artists and businesses have the opportunity to get a broader audience for their businesses, services and events to gain exposure to the public.

He continues, “I want to entertain my listeners, but I want to make sure that I can be of service as much as I possibly can. The bigger my brand can get, the more services I can provide for businesses, artists and my community. That’s what I’m about.”

For DJ services, Hosting, Radio and Digital Promotions, Public Speaking, Artist Booking, Concerts, Parties, Artist Development, Major and Indie Label Consulting, etc. please contact DJ Bigg V at (662) 347-4136 or by e-mail: vradio@gmail.com.

DJ Bigg V "Leather Chair" Interview Hosted By: JackMack