Freelance Writer & Hip-Hop Journalist, Samuel Wright Jr., Celebrates Hip-Hop 50 by Expanding “Solomon’s Soul”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With national and international celebrations for The 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop transpiring earlier this month, Samuel Wright Jr., is relaunching “Solomon’s Soul” on Substack with select subscription based content and additional writing services.

Samuel Wright Jr. is a native son of Atlanta, Georgia, the home of the ATLien, and a city many consider to be the Southern Mecca of Hip-Hop. The adage, “Like Father, Like Son” appropriately fits Samuel because his father wrote for the local newspaper. Therefore, the inherited gift of writing led Samuel to win a creative writing award in elementary school. His passion for writing soon materialized by expressing his thoughts in the form of short stories based on observations and personal experiences with 2Pac, Kanye West, T.I., Ludacris, Talib Kweli, Mos Def and Common providing the soundtrack to his life.

Samuel reflects, “If you know me, you know Hip-Hop has been almost a religion to me since I was a kid. I got my first taste of it when my Dad's friend paid for the Vibe interview book of 2Pac. I read it cover to cover and was infatuated with the genre. Over the years I've grown a reputation for loving rap and curating it before I knew it was a thing. My love for Hip-Hop is what led me to pivot into music journalism.” Inspired by the likes of Elliot Wilson, Charlie R. Braxton, Kevin Powell, Danyel Smith, Bonz Malone, Cheo Hodari Coker, Julia Beverly, and Carl Chery, just to name a few, Samuel considers himself to be a student of the greats and all things Hip-Hop.

After graduating High School, he attended Fort Valley State University and later graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters of Art in History. In 2015, Samuel started his publishing company, Wight’s World, and began self-publishing his books under the pseudonym Solomon Hillfleet. In 2019, he launched “Solomon’s Soul” on Substack, a platform that allows independent writers to publish their content directly to their audience. Now as a rising star in the world of freelance writing and journalism, Samuel has merged his gift of writing and his love of music, especially for the artform of Hip-Hop and the culture that it birthed, on his platform. The oversaturation of the music industry coupled with more quantity than quality, has led to an ongoing resurgence of fans that appreciate the history of Hip-Hip and the stories music journalists have written in the span of 50 years.

Samuel has interviewed established producers, artists, and DJs such as Drumma Boy, DJ Scream, Mickey Factz, Big Oomp, Daddy O, Pastor Troy, YZ, Ras Kass, Chingy, Naledge (Kidz in the Hall), Blu & Exile, Mykko Montana, Chefry Kitchen, DJ Bigg V, and more. He also spotlighted buzzing artists like Kendrick P., and Mississippi’s own, Mac Tree on Solomon’s Soul. With placements on SET Magazine, Hip-Hop Wired, Thisis50, and Still Crew, Samuel has also served as a freelance writer for HipHopDx. “Freeway’s Debut ‘Philadelphia Freeway’ Is a Road Map To His City 20 Years Later” and "Celebrating Missy Elliott’s ‘Under Construction’ 20 Years Later” are some of his most notable articles.

Considering himself to be a renaissance writer and music journalist, Samuel takes his craft very seriously. With great respect for the art of storytelling and interviewing artists, he’s aiming to take Solomon’s Soul to the next level by bridging artists of yesterday and newer artists of today together on his platform. By doing so, his audience will become acquainted with emerging on-the-rise artists and reacquainted with legends of the past and their contributions to Hip-Hop. Furthermore, the rebranding and relaunching of his platform with additional writing services for artists of all genres to help them navigate more efficiently and effectively in achieving their desired goals within the music industry. Please follow Samuel’s Substack at https://solomonhillfleet.substack.com and engage with the content by liking, commenting, and sharing it.

For writing services, bios, press releases, consulting, and all other business inquiries please contact Samuel Wright Jr. at (404) 667-5738 or by e-mail: wrighthsam@gmail.com.

