Southern Entertainment Awards Names Radio Personality DJ Bigg V 2022 #1 DJ In the South

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, DJ Bigg V won the most prestigious “Number 1 DJ in the South” Award at the 19th Annual Southern Entertainment Awards (SEAs).

GREENVILLE, MS, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated for two decades of service on the air, an undeniable influence in the music industry and a track record of selfless philanthropy in the Mississippi Delta, Greenville, Miss. radio personality DJ Bigg V was recently selected as the 2022 #1 DJ In the South by the coveted Southern Entertainment Awards (SEAs).

Elected by fellow DJs, recording artists and other music industry gate keepers, the annual award recognizes the most impactful Southern-based DJs.

“Being recognized by my peers is an honor within itself, but Number One DJ In The South is a special honor because that is a hard category to win,” Bigg V expresses. “That means a lot of people voted for you.”

SEAs is a yearly conference with panel discussions, artist showcases, a fashion show and a star-filled awards ceremony. Launched in 2004 with the first-ever event taking place in Nashville, this year’s ceremony was held at IP Casino Resort and Spa in Biloxi, Miss.

Past participants include Big K.R.I.T., Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Killer Mike, platinum producer Drumma Boy and rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

“There is a laundry list of people who got recognition from the SEAs when they couldn’t get recognition anyplace else,” says Bigg V.

Born Vince Roberts and raised in the Mississippi Delta town of Leland, Bigg V is one of the premier DJs in the country. He has been credited with introducing some of the biggest hit singles from Big Boogie, Lil’ Boosie, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Future and 2 Chainz, among many others. He holds down the 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. slot on Greenville’s blazing 97.9 The Beat radio station. And his live broadcast, The Bigg V Radio Show, reaches listeners across the country and across the world, featuring the hottest new music in hip-hop and R&B, celebrity interviews and current events.

Between breaking the hottest new hip hop and R&B records, promoting the liveliest concerts and keeping clubs bouncing, Bigg V partnered with City of Greenville Parks & Recreation and various charitable organizations to sponsor philanthropic events, offer grants monies to local youth and mentor upcoming entrepreneurs.

“The SEAs has been going on for almost 20 years,” says Bigg V. “To be relevant in something that’s been going on for that long, it lets me know that I gotta be doing something right.”

In celebration of their 20th Anniversary, the 2023 SEAs will be held May 2023 in Nashville.

