Mississippi Rapper, Mac Tree to Release “Know What I’m Sayin” on all Digital Streaming Platforms on 12/1/23

Mac Tree "Know What I'm Sayin" Available on all digital streaming platforms on 12/1/23.

The self-proclaimed Ambassador of Mississippi, Mac Tree takes aim to become an Independent Powerhouse with the release of “Know What I’m Sayin.”

I’ve been dropping quality music for a while now. My previous projects had some major features. With this one I had to make sure my fans heard more from me and about my Minds Of Billionaires mindset.” — Mac Tree

GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, December 1st, 2023, Minds of Billionaires Entertainment LLC., will release Mac Tree’s highly anticipated “Know What I’m Sayin” project on all digital streaming platforms via Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters.

With the 4th Quarter of 2023 nearing its end, Mac Tree is aiming to close out the year on a high note with the upcoming release of “Know What I’m Sayin.” “Doubletake” is the project’s lead single, and it was produced by Loczart. Mac Tree’s label is currently servicing the buzzing single to internet radio, college radio, and radio stations around the country and abroad with the single’s DJ Pack being available upon request for all DJs. The self-proclaimed Ambassador of Mississippi reconnects with Multi-platinum producer, Drumma Boy on “Poppin” which will be the follow-up single to “DoubleTake” and surely a fan favorite by those familiar with previous collaborations of the power duo.

Other notable records from the project are “Mo Money, Mo Problems,” “Dats Dat MF,” “Mercedes,” “McQueens,” “Trappin In Traffic,” and “Put That Shit On.” Atlanta legend, VL Deck appears on “True Dat” and Young Stoners Life Records’ own Unfoonk appears on “Take No More.” Dats Dat MF (Day1Cassh), Hollywood On The Track, Blame Swagg, Mic Hargrove, Yung Traxx, Shaun2Krazy, and Legacy also supply top tier production on “Know What I’m Sayin.” Music Journalist, Samuel Wright Jr. states, "Mac Tree has worked hard this year to show his versatility and vision. Before artists thought of entering the Metaverse, he did. Now he's putting himself out there and carrying his state with him. ‘Know What I’m Sayin’ will definitely stamp his presence in the world of Hip-Hop and Rap."

Mac Tree adds, “I’ve had a lot on my plate this year from the launching of my Honor Roll Challenge to the relaunching of my Merch store and from being on a promo run to executing my 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive last week. However, the whole time I’ve been working hard behind the scenes putting together what I consider to be a solid piece of musical art for my fans to consume and appreciate.” While some in the mainstream may not be familiar with Mac Tree and his Minds of Billionaires movement, but he has managed to build up a growing community of fans through several successful independent releases such as “Out the Blue,” “Out The Blue 2,” and “I’m Not a Role Model” EP which was accompanied with a 3D Animated Series. Previously, Mac Tree has worked with the likes of ATL Jacob, Future, T-Pain, Duke Duece, Big Homiie G, Superstar Pride, and A.R. The Mermaid, just to name a few.

In the coming weeks, Mac Tree’s management & label will announce several exclusive DJ Appreciation and private listening sessions, meet and greets with fans, and release parties which are tentatively scheduled to take place in Houston, TX, Little Rock, AR, Memphis, TN, Jackson, MS, Birmingham, AL and Atlanta, GA. Several Pop-Up Shops are also in the works for the upcoming release of exclusive Merch drops for Mac Tree’s new clothing line, the Expensive brand.

For more information about Mac Tree’s “Know What I’m Sayin” project, his Honor Roll Challenge, possible partnership/sponsorship opportunities, media requests, features, booking inquiries, etc. please contact a representative at paperboytree@gmail.com or call (662) 230-1454.

Mac Tree "DoubleTake" Official Music Video