U.S. Border Patrol Seizes 67 Abandoned Firearms at the Border

Grand Forks, N.D. – U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents assigned to the Grand Forks Sector’s Pembina Station (PMB), along with a USBP K9, responded to illegal activity at the border and discovered three backpacks filled with firearms.

In the early morning hours on May 15, agents responded to a report of suspicious activity west of the Neche, ND Port of entry. Upon arrival, they observed two individuals absconding from the area into Canada. Agents performed a perimeter search for additional subjects, at which point canine Odin led them to three abandoned backpacks. While searching the backpacks, agents discovered that each contained firearms. The event resulted in the seizure of 65 handguns, 65 pistol magazines, two rifles, one suppressor, and two rifle magazines.

All the weapons were transported to PMB for further processing. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms responded, took custody of the seized items, and will serve as the lead investigative agency. There is currently no threat to the community at this time.

USBP is committed to providing transparency to keep the public apprised of what’s occurring at our borders and encourages everyone to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity. Residents can report suspicious activity anonymously at 1-800-982-4077, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or email at gfndispatch@cbp.dhs.gov.

“Bulk firearms seizures are an uncommon occurrence for the Grand Forks Sector, but this serves as a humbling reminder of how critically important our mission is,” Chief Patrol Agent Scott D. Garrett stated. “I’m extremely proud of the agents’ vigilance and quick response that led to the successful outcome of this incident.”

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on X at @USBPChiefGFN.