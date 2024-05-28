Submit Release
Prospective Threshold for Charity Registration in NI - screening

This is a proposed policy change in relation to the introduction of a threshold of income or income/ assets of £20k below which charities in Northern Ireland would not be required to register nor report to the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland. 

The purpose of this policy change is to reduce bureaucracy for the smallest charities in Northern Ireland and to remove a potential barrier to volunteering. Sectoral representatives have suggested that there is considerable evidence that the smallest charities have difficulties meeting their legal obligations and that this could be one of the factors leading to a fall in volunteers upon which many of these charities rely.

