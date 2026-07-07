Circular LG 13/2026 - Terms and conditions for the payment of civil contingencies grant 2026/27 (Q1 2026/27)

Article 29 (1) of the Local Government (NI) Order 2005 confers powers on district councils in relation to emergencies. Article 29 (10) of the Order gives the Department the power to make grants to district councils or other bodies or persons for the purposes of or in connection with, arrangements made or entered into under paragraph (1). The circular below sets out the terms and conditions for district councils in claiming these grants

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