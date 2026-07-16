The Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, Employment and Support Allowance and State Pension Credit (Carer’s Allowance Reassessment Capital Disregard) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2026 (“the Regulations”) - screening

Date published: 16 July 2026

The purpose of the Regulations is to ensure that payments made to refund overpayments arising from the Carer’s Allowance reassessment exercise are disregarded as capital indefinitely in respect of income-based benefits.

Following an Independent Review of Carer’s Allowance (CA) overpayments, the DWP is reassessing certain earnings-related CA overpayment decisions made between 2015 and summer 2025. Some claimants may receive refunds or have overpayments reduced as a result. To ensure these corrective payments do not adversely affect entitlement to means-tested benefits, the Department proposes regulations to disregard CA reassessment refunds as capital indefinitely for Universal Credit (UC), Pension Credit (PC), Housing Benefit (HB) and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

The Regulations mirror corresponding provisions introduced in Great Britain and are expected to affect a limited number of carers in Northern Ireland.

Existing/Revised/New: Revised

Date of Screening: 15/07/2026

Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No

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