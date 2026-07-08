These Regulations will amend existing pension law to allow trustees to transfer members’ defined contribution pension savings in bulk to authorised Collective Money Purchase (CMP) schemes without needing individual member consent.
They will extend existing provisions (which already apply to Master Trusts and some other schemes) to ensure these newer, tightly regulated schemes can receive transfers on the same basis, making it easier to consolidate pension savings while maintaining protections through strict authorisation and ongoing supervision.
Existing/Revised/New: Revised Date of Screening: 08/07/2026 Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No
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The Occupational Pension Schemes (Preservation of Benefit) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2026 - screening
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