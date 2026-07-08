Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,091 in the last 365 days.

The Occupational Pension Schemes (Preservation of Benefit) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2026 - screening

Date published:

These Regulations will amend existing pension law to allow trustees to transfer members’ defined contribution pension savings in bulk to authorised Collective Money Purchase (CMP) schemes without needing individual member consent.

They will extend existing provisions (which already apply to Master Trusts and some other schemes) to ensure these newer, tightly regulated schemes can receive transfers on the same basis, making it easier to consolidate pension savings while maintaining protections through strict authorisation and ongoing supervision.

Existing/Revised/New: Revised
Date of Screening: 08/07/2026
Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No

Help viewing documents

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Occupational Pension Schemes (Preservation of Benefit) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2026 - screening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.