Rex to fly Perth to Adelaide enticing more interstate visitors to SA

Release date: 27/05/27

Rex Airlines will start flying Perth to Adelaide from next month, with three weekly flights set to further entice interstate visitors to South Australia.

The inaugural Perth-Adelaide Rex Airlines service will boost competition on the route, attracting more visitors from Western Australia – which is South Australia’s fourth largest interstate market for tourism, worth $264 million in 2023.

Coinciding with the start of the WA school holidays, the new service will commence on 28 June and operate three times weekly on Monday, Friday and Sunday. One-way fares from as low as $249 economy are on sale now.

The additional Rex flights will see more than 30,000 annual seats added to the route, with Rex using E-190 jets operated by National Jet Express (NJE) which has significant bases in both Adelaide and Perth.

In 2023, almost 630,000 passengers flew between Perth and Adelaide.

The flights boost are part of Rex Airlines’ domestic expansion, adding to other domestic routes it flies into Adelaide – including Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Latest aviation data shows the total number of weekly domestic seats into Adelaide is more than 82,500 – up 5 per cent on last year, with the new Rex flights to boost this even further.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

It is very welcome news that Rex will start flying Perth to Adelaide, adding more flights into our state, offering another option for visitors from WA to come and explore South Australia.

The commencement of an extra three flights a week from Perth to Adelaide is timed perfectly to coincide with the start of WA school holidays. I encourage Western Australians to take advantage of this new service and low fares and come and visit South Australia.

This is a great opportunity for interstate visitors to experience our great food and wine, immerse themselves into the unique landscape, and be part of our exciting blockbuster events.

Attributable to Anthony Gibara, Director National Jet Express

Flights on the new route are on sale now for travel from 28 June 2024 onwards.

This is terrific news for Perth and Adelaide travellers because more operators means more competition but in the case of Rex, it also means better service and reliability.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

Rex has been a wonderful supporter of the Adelaide market, including regional links, for many years, and today’s announcement builds on the introduction of services from Adelaide to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the past three years.

It’s great to witness Rex’s growth in the domestic market and offering more choice for travellers on one of our key domestic routes – in this case just in time for the July school holidays. The new service also will help fill a capacity gap and stimulate traffic volumes on this route.