New directors to shine the spotlight on SA

In a move to facilitate further trade growth with India, the Malinauskas Government has appointed two in-country directors in the state’s fourth largest export market, valued at $1.1 billion in the year to March 2024.

To be based in Chennai and Mumbai respectively, Mr Kamran Khan and Ms Priya Pankaj have been tasked with leading export growth and facilitating and securing foreign direct investment into SA from India, the world’s fifth-largest economy and most populous country.

The role of the new appointments is to establish business connections that will take advantage of the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

Mr Khan, who has been appointed Senior Director; India, by the State Government, has been working at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in India since 2010.

Most recently, Mr Khan held the position of Senior Director and Regional Lead, Infrastructure for South Asia, supporting Australian businesses to succeed in trade and investment across the region.

Supporting Mr Khan’s efforts to guide South Australian businesses in India, Ms Pankaj has been appointed as Director; India.

Ms Pankaj has previously held positions with private multinational corporations such as Citi Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and HDFC Bank, and most recently, was Senior Investment Adviser and Lead – Environment, Energy and Infrastructure at the British High Commission.

Mr Khan and Ms Pankaj will collaborate in key sectors of growth for South Australia and with companies that have an ongoing relationship with India and South Australia.

South Australian companies exported $1.1 billion to India in the year to March 2024, with trade growing by more than 13 per cent in that time.

Between January 2003 and December 2023, Indian investment into South Australia was valued at $2.9 billion.

The AI-ECTA, which entered into force in December 2022, is deepening economic ties between Australia and India, providing further opportunities for Australian and Indian businesses.

Australia and India are now negotiating a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and progressing cooperation in a range of areas where South Australian companies can take advantage, including critical minerals, health, critical technology, science and agriculture.

The new directors will be embedded in the Austrade offices in Chennai and Mumbai as part of a collaborative effort taking advantage of networks and deep connections.

To learn more about the Indian market and to connect with the South Australian Government representatives in Chennai and Mumbai, visit www.dti.sa.gov.au/global_offices/mena-and-india.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our trade partnership with India is going from strength to strength – now our fourth biggest export market.

The Malinauskas Government is committed to capitalising on our state’s strengths, which is why these appointments are so important in helping to facilitate further export growth and foreign investment.

Having senior representation in both Mumbai and Chennai will be invaluable in ensuring SA exporters can advance future business opportunities and further grow our economy.

Kamran and Priya’s combined knowledge and understanding of both the Indian and Australian business environment will support companies to take advantage of the new bilateral trade agreement between our two countries.

Attributable to Kamran Khan, Senior Director, India

South Australia is well positioned to complement India’s continued growth, including through the current exports of lentils, wheat and coal, and by diversifying into the new and emerging sectors of energy, space and technology.

I see strong potential for South Australia and India to work together in the defence, aerospace and advanced manufacturing, resources and energy, food, wine and agribusiness and water and environment management.

The future looks bright, and I am ambitious for South Australian businesses to do more with India. We are presently in a very exciting time in the India-Australia relations, underpinned by a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our two countries.

Attributable to Priya Pankaj, Director, India

I am excited about the opportunity to promote trade and investment opportunities and facilitate collaborations across sectors including technology, food and wine, renewable energy, space and defence and health.

I am eager to work towards enhancing the visibility of South Australia in India and vice versa, thereby creating mutually beneficial partnerships that drive economic growth and innovation.

I look forward to engaging with key stakeholders, building strategic alliances and contributing to the overall advancement of both regions.