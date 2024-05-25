Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Houston

AUSTIN -- FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Houston on May 25, to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds that began April 26.

The Center is located at:

Harris County

Spring Branch Family Development Center

8575 Pitner Rd.

Houston, TX 77080

The center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Residents in Calhoun, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center in order to register for FEMA Assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. 
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices. 
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages.
  • Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc. You do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to register for assistance.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

