Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,843 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Commission for Libraries: Statewide Coalition MeetingJun12

StartJune 12, 2024 MTAll day eventEndJune 12, 2024 MTAll day event

Join the Idaho Commission for Libraries on Wednesday, June 12 from 2 – 3:30 p.n. MT to hear the latest on the Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan!

The ICfL will discuss implementation strategies and offer a sneak peek of upcoming subgrant opportunities. Then East Bonner County Library District IT Manager Brendan Mooney will share lessons learned from starting a Broadband Action Team with strategic community partners.

Register here.

You just read:

Idaho Commission for Libraries: Statewide Coalition MeetingJun12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more