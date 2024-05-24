Idaho Commission for Libraries: Statewide Coalition MeetingJun12

Join the Idaho Commission for Libraries on Wednesday, June 12 from 2 – 3:30 p.n. MT to hear the latest on the Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan!

The ICfL will discuss implementation strategies and offer a sneak peek of upcoming subgrant opportunities. Then East Bonner County Library District IT Manager Brendan Mooney will share lessons learned from starting a Broadband Action Team with strategic community partners.

Register here.