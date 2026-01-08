Submit Release
2026 Idaho Rural Success SummitMay13

Attendees gather at the Idaho Rural Success Summit in Pocatello, Idaho, hosted by Idaho Central Credit Union, Bengal Alumni, and Idaho State University

Save the date and join us for the 2026 Idaho Rural Success Summit, May 13 – 14, 2026. The event will take place in Pocatello, at the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center at Idaho State University.

The Idaho Rural Success Summit, held annually across Idaho’s rural landscapes, is a dedicated day-and-a-half event designed by and for the thriving rural communities of Idaho.

Our mission at the Idaho Rural Success Summit is to unite and educate key rural stakeholders, community members, and businesses. Through engaging presentations, insightful panels, and valuable networking sessions, we aim to empower participants with the knowledge and tools necessary for success.

This event serves as a platform to exchange success stories and share essential resources, fostering an environment where Idaho’s rural communities and businesses can not only survive but truly flourish.

