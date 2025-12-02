Idaho Commerce Showcases Support for Innovation at Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame AwardsOct29

MEDIA ALERT

Idaho Commerce Showcases Support for Innovation at Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame Awards

BOISE, Idaho (October 29, 2025) – The Idaho Department of Commerce showcased its long-standing support for innovation in Idaho during the Idaho Technology Council Hall of Fame Awards on October 16, 2025.

During the event, Idaho Commerce Director, Tom Kealey was honored with the Public Policy Champion Award, an award presented to an official who has played a key role in developing public policies supporting innovation in Idaho.

“I am honored to be recognized for this award alongside so many other influential innovators from Idaho,” Kealey said. “This is also an award for my team, stakeholders and many others. I am especially humbled to be the first within the Governor’s cabinet to receive this distinction. Thank you to the Idaho Technology Council, led by President and CEO Diane Temple, and the ITC Board of Trustees, for this award.”

Director Kealey (Center) receives the award alongside Rachel Burkett from Micron (Left) and Diane Temple from ITC (Right). Photo Courtesy: Idaho Technology Council

Through his work at Idaho Commerce, Director Kealey has long championed innovation in Idaho, with active involvement with Idaho businesses, numerous councils, organizations and communities that advance economic development, shape key policies, and foster innovation across the state.

As Director of Idaho Commerce, Kealey is responsible for leading the state’s economic development efforts, fostering a business-friendly environment, aiding in job creation, supporting existing companies, promoting innovation, strengthening rural communities, expanding broadband connectivity statewide and marketing Idaho both domestically and abroad.

Tom Kealey serves as the Director of the Idaho Department of Commerce and has led the agency since he was appointed by Governor Brad Little in January 2019.

“Idaho leads the nation for business and employment growth, quality of life, limited regulation, business friendliness, and workforce education,” Kealey said. “Idaho’s top ranking is due in large part to the innovative companies that call the Idaho home and their consistent investment in our state, our communities and transformative new ideas.”

The Idaho Technology Council is a membership organization committed to increasing awareness of a thriving technology ecosystem statewide. The council’s mission is to position Idaho as a premier tech destination by attracting tech companies and talent, driving educational support and policy, convening tech leadership and initiating conversations on emerging topics.

The Idaho Technology Council’s annual Hall of Fame gala is the organization’s crescendo event that celebrates iconic Idahoans who have changed the way we work and play.

Learn more about the Idaho Technology Council at idahotechcouncil.org and the event here.

Learn more about Idaho Commerce and how we continue to support innovation in Idaho at commerce.idaho.gov

