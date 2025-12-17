Idaho Rural Partnership Announces December MeetingDec02

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

Idaho Rural Partnership Announces December Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (December 2, 2025) – The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) board will meet on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT.

The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) board joins diverse public and private resources in innovative collaborations to strengthen communities and improve life in rural Idaho. The IRP board is established by state statute and is made up of 18 individuals who work together to improve economic conditions in rural Idaho.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Department of Commerce, Sawtooth Conference Room, located at 700 W. State Street in Boise, Idaho 83702.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

If you need virtual access to this meeting, reach out to us here.

To learn more about IRP, visit commerce.idaho.gov/irp.

