UM students’ final year projects favoured by industries in GBA

MACAU, May 24 - The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) of the University of Macau (UM) held the FST Graduation Award Ceremony & Project Exhibition today (24 May) as part of the faculty’s 35th anniversary celebration. The exhibition showcased a total of 50 graduation projects and results by FST undergraduate and postgraduate students, covering a wide range of areas from basic sciences to cutting-edge technologies. More than 100 industry representatives, business executives, government officials, professors and students from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) visited the exhibition. Many industry representatives from the GBA gave recognition to the work of UM students.

Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of FST, said in his speech that FST has been committed to innovative technology and talent cultivation, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary research. Over the years, the faculty’s final year project exhibition has demonstrated the successful application of classroom research outcomes in the industry, and expanded cooperation between enterprises and UM. FST has also continuously optimised its teaching and research systems, deepened its communication and cooperation with the industry, and cultivated high-calibre technology professionals who meet the needs of society, thereby building a talent pool for technological innovation and social development in the region and the world. He added that the faculty will continue to promote the industrialisation of technological achievements and enhance the effectiveness of industry-academia collaboration.

The exhibition showcased a total of 50 research projects and results by 30 undergraduate students and 15 master’s students in FST’s six departments, namely the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Department of Computer and Information Science, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Department of Electromechanical Engineering, Department of Mathematics, and Department of Physics and Chemistry, in recognition of their outstanding performances. The exhibits covered a wide range of fields such as ocean monitoring, cultural heritage preservation, computer graphics and visual computing, health monitoring, architectural design, wireless charging, and artificial intelligence. The exhibition not only allowed the industry to appreciate the students’ creativity and discover their talents, but also provided a platform for the students to design products that make people’s lives more convenient and meet the needs of social development. Industry representatives from the GBA gave recognition to the work of UM students and believed that they will bring more innovative ideas and opportunities to the technological development of the GBA.

At the ceremony, the Best Master’s Student Awards were presented to master’s students in FST in recognition of their outstanding performances. Certificates were also presented to FST’s long-term internship partners to acknowledge their strong support for student internships over the years, which has enabled students to make a smooth transition from the classroom to the workplace, in addition to highlighting the faculty’s emphasis on practical teaching approach and in-depth cooperation with enterprises.

Guests attending the event included Cheang Kai Meng, acting president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Lao Lan Wa, deputy director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau; Lei Veng Hong, deputy director of the Transport Bureau; Carlos Roberto Xavier, head of the Department of Higher Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Chan Chou Weng, head of the Technology Department of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Lo Man Son, head of the Department of Geophysics and Monitoring Planning of the Macao Meteorological and GeophysicalBureau; Cheang Kun Wai, member of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund of Macao; Zheng Lirong, deputy director of the Guangdong Institute of Intelligence Science and Technology; Zhao Ti, deputy director of the Department of Education of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; Sio Hon Pan, curator of the Macao Science Center; as well as representatives from more than a dozen of local enterprises including CEM, CTM, Sands China Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited, and representatives from more than 20 enterprises in the GBA, including Guangdong Power Grid, Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai, Zhuhai Huafa Group Co Ltd, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, and Guangzhou Chimelong Group Co Ltd.