Regulatory measures in line with international standards for infant formula; interdepartmentalcollaboration to fully ensure food safety for the health of infants and young children

MACAU, July 30 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF), and Health Bureau (SS)attach great importance to the recent incident involving testing of infant formula, carrying out a series of targeted investigations and follow-up measures to protect public health and safety as well as consumer rights and interests. The stage 1 infant formula sample tested this time was randomly collected from the market by ISAFfor the purpose of risk monitoring, and afterwards the sample was sent to be tested at the Public Health Laboratory (LSP) accredited by authoritative bodies, which aligned with standard testing procedures for food safety.

IAM activated an interdepartmental follow-up mechanism upon receiving the notification and test reports from ISAF. The test results revealed that the amount of lead detected in the tested sample (FrisolacPrestige Infant Formula Stage 1, batch number 1W07KPJ) exceeded the maximum limit (0.02 mg/kg) stipulated in Macao’s Administrative Regulation No. 23/2018 “Maximum Limits of Heavy Metal Contaminants in Food”. Giving primary consideration tothe health of infants and young children, IAM issued an alert to members of the sector in accordance with the “Food Safety Law”, requiring the products to be removed from shelves and recalled, and issued a press release to inform the public of the incident. Meanwhile, to eliminate the risk of systemic contamination, the authorities expanded sampling to include 28 additional samples of infant formula stages 1 to 4 under the involved brand, and no abnormalities were detected. ISAF has also continued inspecting and monitoring sales at pharmacies. Concurrently, SS has established a dedicated paediatric emergency fast track, an enquiry hotline, and a specialised outpatient clinic to offer medical follow-up and health consultation service. Between 25 and 29 July, SS has received 156 enquiry calls; 43 individuals have made appointments at the specialised outpatient clinic; and 9 have utilised the paediatric emergency fast track. No cases of lead poisoning emergencies were identified among those who sought medical consultation.

Safeguarding public health is the primary principle of food safety regulation. Once test results indicate potential food safety risks, the authorities take action ex officio in accordance with the “Food Safety Law” by implementing necessary control measures immediately, such as the preventive removal of products from the market, and timely notifying the public of the incidents. Meanwhile, food business operators are required to comply with safety control requirements in accordance with law to jointly prevent the spread of risks. This approach aligns with practices in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, general international standards, and the established procedures of Macao. The authorities have met with the Hong Kong general agent, representatives from the manufacturing plant, and the local importer of the involved brand to conduct ongoing investigations and follow up on the incident.

Heavy metal contaminants in food are often distributed unevenly, and variations in test results are commonly observed across different samples. Official testing is conducted by LSP, which is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), and lead testing falls within the accredited scope of ISO/IEC 17025. The testing techniques and procedures follow standard operating procedures, including the use of duplicate testing and a series of quality control monitoring measures, thus ensuring the reliability of the results. Given that long-term excessive intake of lead can cause irreversible effects on the neurological development of infants and young children, and to safeguard their health and safety to the fullest extent, authorities are required to take precautionary measures in accordance with law and remove products from the market, as a prudent practice adopted internationally, even if excessive amount of lead is detected in only one single sample. The authorities will maintain communication with the general agent in Hong Kong and the manufacturer, and can provide relevant file records for review. IAM, ISAF, and SS will continue to follow up on the incident, reiterating their call for the public to immediately stop letting their infants and young children consume the products from the affected batchand to seek medical attention promptly if they notice any discomforts in them.