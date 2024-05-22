Odessa Taps Fintech Expert Nate Montgomery to Lead Global Sales as Chief Revenue Officer
BNY Mellon veteran bolsters ambitions of leading provider of tech solutions for asset finance
Nate Montgomery understands finance and fintech, and knows how to motivate a sales team. We can’t wait to introduce our innovative asset-finance technology to new companies and markets.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naming BNY Mellon Finance Sales Leader Nate Montgomery its Chief Revenue Officer demonstrates a clear plan to grow rapidly, Odessa, the leading provider of technology solutions for asset finance, announced today.
— Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein
Montgomery joins Odessa after twenty years at the software company Eagle Investment Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of BNY Mellon, where Montgomery’s experience with investment-management software in the FinTech industry spanned multiple roles, including Head of Global Sales.
“Around the world, we see great and growing opportunities for asset finance tech solutions, and we’re revving up our sales team to capitalize on those opportunities,” said Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein. “Nate Montgomery has proven that he understands finance and fintech, and knows how to motivate a sales team. We can’t wait to introduce our innovative asset-finance technology to new companies and markets.”
Odessa has seen tremendous growth in the recent past, having appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S. the past four consecutive years. The company has also expanded globally, with sales offices and several notable clients in Europe and Asia, along with a new office opening in Belgrade, Serbia. In April of 2024, Odessa announced its entry into the consumer auto finance market with a new product to help companies manage originations.
“Odessa’s asset finance technology and first-rate customer service have created a tremendous opportunity for expansion,” said Montgomery. “With new offices opening across the globe, wins in key expansion markets, and the company staffing up to serve a whole new segment in auto finance, it’s an exciting time to join this fast-moving team.”
About Odessa
Odessa is a software company exclusively focused on the lending and leasing industry and the developers of the #1 platform dedicated to asset finance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa’s leasing solutions and a workforce of 1,000+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets, including low-code development, test automation, reporting, and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives. To learn more, visit https://www.odessainc.com.
