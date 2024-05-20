NC College Students Begin State Government Internships

|Amanda Abbate
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Orange
|Domestic Violence Intervention Program Intern – DOA
|Grace Albertson
|NC State University
|Davidson
|Public Science Events Intern – DNCR
|Mia Albright
|NC State University
|Dare
|Animal Husbandry Intern – DNCR
|Karthik Annadurai
|UNC – Charlotte
|Wake
|Arts & Business Management Intern – DNCR
|Julia Avery
|Warren Wilson College
|Wake
|Groundwater Quality Data Analysis and Communication Intern – DEQ
|Aster Ayer
|Western Carolina University
|Jackson
|Surveying Rare Plant Populations Intern - DNCR
|Caleb Barco
|NC Central University Law School
|Wake
|General Counsel Intern – Office of the Governor
|AG Berry
|Appalachian State University
|Guilford
|Communicating Science Using Natural History Collections Intern – DNCR
|Lindsay Bialecki
|Elon University
|Alamance
|Public Engagement Intern - Office of the Governor
|Emma Blankenship
|NC State University
|Johnston
|Instructional Designer Intern - AOC
|Akeem Booker
|East Carolina University
|Pitt
|NCWorks Workforce Development Intern – Commerce
|Emerson Brown
|NC State University
|Wake
|Management and Curation of Geological Collections Intern – DNCR
|Wade Buchheit
|Williams College
|Orange
|Research Assistant – General Assembly
|Abigail Carpenter
|Yale University
|Ashe
|Creating Narratives of Rural Success in Western NC Intern – DNCR
|Irvin Carreon
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Catawba
|Program Design and Evaluation - DNCR
|Nicole Cerezo Santana
|East Carolina University
|Johnston
|HR Process Mapping, Creation of HR Tools Intern – Commerce
|Noah Champion
|NC State University
|Rutherford
|Procurement Education Intern - DOA
|Jacob Chilton
|
IE Law School (Instituto de Empresa)
|Iredell
|NC Court of Appeals Intern – Judicial
|Helen Crowley
|University of Delaware
|Forsyth
|Diamonds of North Carolina Intern – DNCR
|Erin D’Amelio
|Carteret Community College
|Carteret
|Husbandry Intern – DNCR
|Macy Erin Daniels
|Saint Augustine’s University
|Mecklenburg
|NCWorks Workforce Development Intern – Commerce
|Chi “Thien” Dao
|Yale University
|Guilford
|Legislative Affairs Intern – Office of the Governor
|Patrick Dickinson
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Orange
|Sustainability Intern – DOA
|Haley Dixon
|East Carolina University
|Pitt
|Governor Richard Caswell: Community, Life and Politics Intern – DNCR
|Hayden Driver
|NC State University
|Wake
|NCWorks Workforce Development Intern – Commerce
|Tamara Durden
|Liberty University/Law School
|Caswell
|General Counsel Intern – Office of the Governor
|Landon Eckard
|Elon University School of Law
|Catawba
|Supreme Court Justice Intern – Judicial
|Laney Edwards
|Appalachian State University
|Onslow
|Coastal Reserve Research Intern – DEQ
|Zachary Reynolds Edwards
|Western Carolina University
|Wake
|Construction Engineer Intern – DOA
|Gracie Elliott
|UNC – Wilmington
|Franklin
|Post Construction Stormwater Initiative Intern - DEQ
|Micah Eustache
|Wellesley College
|Forsyth
|Office of Lieutenant Governor Affairs Intern – Office of the Lt. Governor
|Kellie Finch
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Johnston
|Digital and Media Communications Intern – DHHS
|Shaneya Flacks
|NC State University
|Guilford
|Wildlife Rehabilitation Intern – DNCR
|Benjamin Flora
|Wake Technical Community College
|Wake
|Special Programs/Summer Camp Intern – DNCR
|Sydnee Fryer
|NC State University
|Mecklenburg
|Policy Intern – Office of the Governor
|Natalie Gifford
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Wake
|Education Intern – DNCR
|Katie Grelck
|UNC – Wilmington
|Wake
|Clean Energy Intern – Commerce
|Sara Gupta
|UNC – Charlotte
|Wake
|Safe Water and Pollution Prevention Intern – DEQ
|Madison Hay
|Appalachian State University
|Wake
|Summer Camp Intern – DNCR
|Lily Hayward
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Wake
|GIS Data Intern – DPS
|Callan Hazeldine
|UNC Chapel Hill School of Law
|Durham
|NC Court of Appeals Intern – Judicial
|Jackson Healy
|NC State University
|Wake
|Office of Lieutenant Governor Affairs Intern – Office of the Lt. Governor
|Hannah Heard
|Davidson-Davie Community College
|Rowan
|Husbandry Intern – DNCR
|Gloria Grace Hope
|Appalachian State University
|Wake
|Story Map Designer/Water Resource Management Plan Intern – DEQ
|Margo Huff
|UNC – Wilmington
|New Hanover
|Summer Program Educator Intern - DNCR
|Sydney Hughes
|NC State University
|Forsyth
|Post Construction Stormwater Program Initiative Intern – DEQ
|Samuel Indermaur
|Cornell University
|Wake
|Economic Development Intern – Commerce
|Linden James
|Columbia University and Sciences Po
|Durham
|Mitigation Strategies Intern – DNCR
|Julia Janosko
|NC State University
|Wake
|Investigative Lab Intern – DNCR
|JonTyler Jobe
|UNC – Wilmington
|Wilson
|Marine Fisheries Management Intern – DEQ
|Katherine Johnson
|College of William and Mary
|Wake
|Conservation Planning Assistant – DNCR
|Amanda Johnson
|UNC – Asheville
|Wake
|Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program Intern – Commerce
|Neha Jonnalagedda
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Wake
|Workforce Solutions Finance Intern – Commerce
|Keira Kapner
|Syracuse University
|Wake
|GIS Data Intern – DPS
|Grant Keaton
|Fayetteville State University
|Cumberland
|NCWorks Workforce Development Intern – Commerce
|Sydney Keesee
|Elon University School of Law
|Cabarrus
|General Counsel Intern – Office of the Governor
|Chelsea Kiefer
|Fort Hays State University
|Wake
|Historic Interpreter Intern – DNCR
|Carolina King
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Rutherford
|Archaeological Conservation Intern – DNCR
|Benjamin Kreiser
|NC State University
|Wake
|Fish and Invertebrates Intern – DNCR
|Jennifer Lee
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Wake
|Water Resources Development Grant Program IT Support Intern – DEQ
|Beckett Lindsey
|Wake Forest University
|Forsyth
|Legislative Intern – General Assembly
|Jada Long
|NC A&T State University
|Durham
|Communications and Public Affairs Intern – Commerce
|Kayla Mady
|Fayetteville State University
|Wake
|Press Office Intern – Office of the Governor
|Mary Kate Mauney
|UNC – Greensboro
|Guilford
|Archival Research and Digital Exhibits Intern – DNCR
|Connor McCloud
|College of William and Mary
|Wake
|Solid Waste Management Intern – DEQ
|Ethan McGee
|UNC – Charlotte
|Wake
|GIS Intern – DOA
|Jenna McLamb
|Campbell University
|Sampson
|Reserve Education Intern – DEQ
|Erin McLaughlin
|Sewanee – The University of the South
|Wake
|Policy Intern – Office of the Governor
|Ellie McMahon
|College of William and Mary
|Wake
|Natural Sciences Communications Intern – DNCR
|Alana Moore
|NC State University
|Wake
|NC State Fair Public Relations Intern - NCDA&CS
|Morgan Moser
|Wake Forest University
|Johnston
|Policy and Advocacy Intern – DOA
|Dani Rosario Moya
|NC State University
|Durham
|Human Resources Intern – DEQ
|Alisha Nazir
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Wake
|GIS Data Intern – DPS
|Alevtina Newman
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Caldwell
|Strategic Partnerships Intern – OSBM
|Ashley Nunez-Saenz
|NC State University
|Wake
|Girls in Science Summer Camp Intern – DNCR
|John Michael Paroli
|UNC – Chapel Hill School of Law
|Cumberland
|Supreme Court Justice Intern – Judicial
|Alyssa Paull
|NC State University
|Wake
|Brownfields Inventory and Planning Intern – DEQ
|James Pearce
|NC Central University Law School
|Wake
|General Counsel Intern – Office of the Governor
|Grace Porter
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Wake
|Policy Intern – Office of the Lt. Governor
|Benjamin Pulgar-Guzman
|NC State University
|Wake
|Public History Intern – DNCR
|Maggie Rand
|UNC – Chapel Hill School of Law
|Person
|Legal Intern - NCDA&CS
|Leiloni Sharpe
|Wake Forest University
|Wake
|Data Analysis and Outreach Support Intern – DOA
|Pierce Shipway
|Campbell University School of Law
|Wake
|NC Court of Appeals Intern – Judicial
|Savannah Sinor
|University of Mary Washington
|Wake
|Hometown Strong Intern – DNCR
|Alex Sliz
|Appalachian State University
|Union
|Assessment and Management Intern – DEQ
|Noah Smith
|UNC – Charlotte
|Wake
|Occupational Safety Consultation Intern – DOL
|Gabriel Sonawane
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Wake
|NC Guardian ad Litem Budget/Data and Financial Reporting Intern – AOC
|Mireille Soss
|NC State University
|Wake
|Human Resources Intern – OSHR
|Wynter Spencer
|NC State University
|Wake
|Investigative Lab Intern – DNCR
|Evan Stevens
|NC State University
|Yadkin
|Summer Camp Intern – DNCR
|Lilyanne Sweat
|Coastal Carolina University
|Johnston
|Youth Involvement Outreach Intern – DOA
|Samantha Townsend
|Carteret Community College
|Carteret
|Environmental Stewardship and Outreach Intern – DEQ
|Jaden Tremelling
|UNC – Wilmington
|Wake
|GIS Data Intern - DPS
|Zachary Tucker
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Durham
|Legislative Affairs Intern – DEQ
|Charles Veith
|East Carolina University
|Pitt
|Marine Fisheries Research Intern – DEQ
|Katie Whittington
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Guilford
|Communication and Outreach Intern – DEQ
|Joy Winton
|UNC – Wilmington
|Wake
|Summer Program Educator Intern - DNCR
|Stephen Xiao
|NC State University College of Veterinary Medicine
|Durham
|Museum Veterinary Medicine Intern - DNCR