NC College Students Begin State Government Internships

Amanda Abbate UNC – Chapel Hill Orange Domestic Violence Intervention Program Intern – DOA Grace Albertson NC State University Davidson Public Science Events Intern – DNCR Mia Albright NC State University Dare Animal Husbandry Intern – DNCR Karthik Annadurai UNC – Charlotte Wake Arts & Business Management Intern – DNCR Julia Avery Warren Wilson College Wake Groundwater Quality Data Analysis and Communication Intern – DEQ Aster Ayer Western Carolina University Jackson Surveying Rare Plant Populations Intern - DNCR Caleb Barco NC Central University Law School Wake General Counsel Intern – Office of the Governor AG Berry Appalachian State University Guilford   Communicating Science Using Natural History Collections Intern – DNCR Lindsay Bialecki Elon University Alamance Public Engagement Intern - Office of the Governor Emma Blankenship NC State University Johnston   Instructional Designer Intern - AOC Akeem Booker East Carolina University Pitt NCWorks Workforce Development Intern – Commerce Emerson Brown NC State University Wake Management and Curation of Geological Collections Intern – DNCR Wade Buchheit Williams College Orange Research Assistant – General Assembly Abigail Carpenter Yale University Ashe Creating Narratives of Rural Success in Western NC Intern – DNCR Irvin Carreon UNC – Chapel Hill Catawba Program Design and Evaluation - DNCR Nicole Cerezo Santana East Carolina University Johnston   HR Process Mapping, Creation of HR Tools Intern – Commerce Noah Champion NC State University Rutherford Procurement Education Intern - DOA Jacob Chilton IE Law School  (Instituto de Empresa) Iredell NC Court of Appeals Intern – Judicial Helen Crowley University of Delaware Forsyth Diamonds of North Carolina Intern – DNCR Erin D’Amelio Carteret Community College Carteret   Husbandry Intern – DNCR Macy Erin Daniels Saint Augustine’s University Mecklenburg NCWorks Workforce Development Intern – Commerce Chi “Thien” Dao Yale University Guilford   Legislative Affairs Intern – Office of the Governor Patrick Dickinson UNC – Chapel Hill Orange Sustainability Intern – DOA Haley Dixon East Carolina University Pitt Governor Richard Caswell: Community, Life and Politics Intern – DNCR Hayden Driver NC State University Wake NCWorks Workforce Development Intern – Commerce Tamara Durden Liberty University/Law School Caswell General Counsel Intern – Office of the Governor Landon Eckard Elon University School of Law Catawba Supreme Court Justice Intern – Judicial Laney Edwards Appalachian State University Onslow Coastal Reserve Research Intern – DEQ Zachary Reynolds Edwards Western Carolina University Wake Construction Engineer Intern – DOA Gracie Elliott UNC – Wilmington Franklin Post Construction Stormwater Initiative Intern - DEQ Micah Eustache Wellesley College Forsyth Office of Lieutenant Governor Affairs Intern – Office of the Lt. Governor Kellie Finch UNC – Chapel Hill Johnston Digital and Media Communications Intern – DHHS Shaneya Flacks NC State University Guilford Wildlife Rehabilitation Intern – DNCR Benjamin Flora Wake Technical Community College Wake Special Programs/Summer Camp Intern – DNCR Sydnee Fryer NC State University Mecklenburg Policy Intern – Office of the Governor Natalie Gifford UNC – Chapel Hill Wake Education Intern – DNCR Katie Grelck UNC – Wilmington Wake Clean Energy Intern – Commerce Sara Gupta UNC – Charlotte Wake Safe Water and Pollution Prevention Intern – DEQ Madison Hay Appalachian State University Wake Summer Camp Intern – DNCR Lily Hayward UNC – Chapel Hill Wake GIS Data Intern – DPS Callan Hazeldine UNC Chapel Hill School of Law Durham NC Court of Appeals Intern – Judicial Jackson Healy NC State University Wake Office of Lieutenant Governor Affairs Intern – Office of the Lt. Governor Hannah Heard Davidson-Davie Community College Rowan Husbandry Intern – DNCR Gloria Grace Hope Appalachian State University Wake Story Map Designer/Water Resource Management Plan Intern – DEQ Margo Huff UNC – Wilmington New Hanover Summer Program Educator Intern - DNCR Sydney Hughes NC State University Forsyth Post Construction Stormwater Program Initiative Intern – DEQ Samuel Indermaur Cornell University Wake Economic Development Intern – Commerce Linden James Columbia University and Sciences Po Durham Mitigation Strategies Intern – DNCR Julia Janosko NC State University Wake Investigative Lab Intern – DNCR JonTyler Jobe UNC – Wilmington Wilson Marine Fisheries Management Intern – DEQ Katherine Johnson College of William and Mary Wake Conservation Planning Assistant – DNCR Amanda Johnson UNC – Asheville Wake Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program Intern – Commerce Neha Jonnalagedda UNC – Chapel Hill Wake Workforce Solutions Finance Intern – Commerce Keira Kapner Syracuse University Wake GIS Data Intern – DPS Grant Keaton Fayetteville State University Cumberland   NCWorks Workforce Development Intern – Commerce Sydney Keesee Elon University School of Law Cabarrus General Counsel Intern – Office of the Governor Chelsea Kiefer Fort Hays State University Wake Historic Interpreter Intern – DNCR Carolina King UNC – Chapel Hill Rutherford Archaeological Conservation Intern – DNCR Benjamin Kreiser NC State University Wake Fish and Invertebrates Intern – DNCR Jennifer Lee UNC – Chapel Hill Wake Water Resources Development Grant Program IT Support Intern – DEQ Beckett Lindsey Wake Forest University Forsyth Legislative Intern – General Assembly Jada Long NC A&T State University Durham Communications and Public Affairs Intern – Commerce Kayla Mady Fayetteville State University Wake Press Office Intern – Office of the Governor Mary Kate Mauney UNC – Greensboro Guilford Archival Research and Digital Exhibits Intern – DNCR Connor McCloud College of William and Mary Wake Solid Waste Management Intern – DEQ Ethan McGee UNC – Charlotte Wake GIS Intern – DOA Jenna McLamb Campbell University Sampson Reserve Education Intern – DEQ Erin McLaughlin Sewanee – The University of the South Wake Policy Intern – Office of the Governor Ellie McMahon College of William and Mary Wake Natural Sciences Communications Intern – DNCR Alana Moore NC State University Wake NC State Fair Public Relations Intern - NCDA&CS Morgan Moser Wake Forest University Johnston   Policy and Advocacy Intern – DOA Dani Rosario Moya NC State University Durham Human Resources Intern – DEQ Alisha Nazir UNC – Chapel Hill Wake GIS Data Intern – DPS Alevtina Newman UNC – Chapel Hill Caldwell Strategic Partnerships Intern – OSBM Ashley Nunez-Saenz NC State University Wake Girls in Science Summer Camp Intern – DNCR John Michael Paroli UNC – Chapel Hill School of Law Cumberland Supreme Court Justice Intern – Judicial Alyssa Paull NC State University Wake Brownfields Inventory and Planning Intern – DEQ James Pearce NC Central University Law School Wake General Counsel Intern – Office of the Governor Grace Porter UNC – Chapel Hill Wake Policy Intern – Office of the Lt. Governor Benjamin Pulgar-Guzman NC State University Wake Public History Intern – DNCR Maggie Rand UNC – Chapel Hill School of Law Person Legal Intern - NCDA&CS Leiloni Sharpe Wake Forest University Wake Data Analysis and Outreach Support Intern – DOA Pierce Shipway Campbell University School of Law Wake NC Court of Appeals Intern – Judicial Savannah Sinor University of Mary Washington Wake Hometown Strong Intern – DNCR Alex Sliz Appalachian State University Union Assessment and Management Intern – DEQ Noah Smith UNC – Charlotte Wake Occupational Safety Consultation Intern – DOL Gabriel Sonawane UNC – Chapel Hill Wake NC Guardian ad Litem Budget/Data and Financial Reporting Intern – AOC Mireille Soss NC State University Wake Human Resources Intern – OSHR Wynter Spencer NC State University Wake Investigative Lab Intern – DNCR Evan Stevens NC State University Yadkin Summer Camp Intern – DNCR Lilyanne Sweat Coastal Carolina University Johnston Youth Involvement Outreach Intern – DOA Samantha Townsend Carteret Community College Carteret   Environmental Stewardship and Outreach Intern – DEQ Jaden Tremelling UNC – Wilmington Wake GIS Data Intern - DPS Zachary Tucker UNC – Chapel Hill Durham Legislative Affairs Intern – DEQ Charles Veith East Carolina University Pitt Marine Fisheries Research Intern – DEQ Katie Whittington UNC – Chapel Hill Guilford Communication and Outreach Intern – DEQ Joy Winton UNC – Wilmington Wake Summer Program Educator Intern - DNCR Stephen Xiao NC State University College of Veterinary Medicine Durham Museum Veterinary Medicine Intern - DNCR

