Audigent Named One of AdExchanger’s 2024 Programmatic Power Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation, and identity platform, is one of the 2024 Programmatic Power Players, according to AdExchanger. This represents a milestone for Audigent as it is the hyper-growth company's first time appearing on the list.
The Programmatic Power Players is AdExchanger’s definitive list of the top agencies and strategic partners for programmatic advertising. Companies were chosen from the hundreds of submissions received from across the globe. AdExchanger’s editors evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings and its documented case studies.
“When we founded Audigent, we set out on a mission to transform the programmatic landscape, and every day we get one step closer to accomplishing that feat,” said Audigent founder and CEO Drew Stein. “By intelligently marrying first-party data and premium inventory, then pre-packaging that into a single, easy-to-buy deal ID, we have identified solutions that work even in the absence of cookies. A year of technological innovation and new partners integrations is further testament to the traction we’ve built. This recognition from AdExchanger is a major milestone for the company.”
Audigent’s pioneering approach to programmatic advertising activates data on the supply side. The company’s curation platform packages data with inventory; these packages, or deals, then drive maximum addressability, performance, and efficiency for media buyers. This approach is at the heart of Audigent’s product suite, which includes a range of multi-pub PMPs solutions: SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs, and CognitivePMPs. Each PMP product allows advertisers to activate different data types to reach target audiences at scale.
Beyond its own data, Audigent is widely recognized by its peers as the most innovative data company, providing data infrastructure and partnership to our industry’s largest data companies, including Experian, Equifax, Transunion, IBM, Oracle, Acxiom, and Epsilon.
Audigent’s solutions are also deployed extensively by publishers to create new audience and revenue opportunities through Data Monetization, Data Management, and Audience Extension tools.
The Hadron ID, Audigent’s cookieless identifier, is among the top five most-adopted cookieless identifiers, in terms of total reach, and is already directly integrated with major SSPs, DSPs, major data providers, and many of the world’s largest publishers and content owners.
Earlier in 2024, the Financial Times ranked Audigent number 41 on its ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas, and the Business Intelligence Group recognized the company as a best place to work for the second consecutive year. In 2023, CEO Drew Stein was named Leader of the Year by The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising, while Audigent was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, Experian, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
Rich Cherecwich
