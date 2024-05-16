Tinuiti Introduces Full-funnel Performance For Digital-forward Brands, Unveils New Tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti
Upleveled Offering Helps Brands Hit Their Marketing “Bliss Point” as Tinuiti Turns 20
With Bliss Point by Tinuiti we empower brands with measurement solutions that do more than validate the past, but inform what they should do next.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing agency across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, today unveiled Bliss Point by Tinuiti, its suite of patented measurement technology, poised to revolutionize the industry at the intersection of brand and performance. Bliss Point by Tinuiti measures what marketers have previously struggled to measure at scale—the optimal level of investment to maximize impact and efficiency—effectively, the marketing Bliss Point.
— Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti
The company announced the launch on stage at the agency’s sold-out annual tentpole event Tinuiti Live with this year's title named after the new brand positioning of “Hit Your Marketing Bliss Point.'' The event also commemorates the agency’s 20th anniversary.
Sean Odlum, Chief Product Officer Tinuiti, said: “The past four decades have seen a quantitative revolution remake marketing, and what it means to be a marketer. The fundamentals – such as understanding your customer or communicating the value of your product – have not gone away, indeed they’re as important as ever; but they are now mediated by data and technology in a landscape made increasingly complex by the fragmentation of audiences, by the rise of walled gardens and by signal loss, among other changes. When I started out as a growth marketer 15 years ago, I longed for tools that could handle this level of complexity and supercharge our growth efforts, but as an individual brand we didn’t have the scale to make developing them feasible. At Tinuiti today we have that scale, and we have the expertise, and it’s our aspiration to partner with the best marketers in the country to supercharge their growth efforts.”
Bliss Point technology is powered by leading-edge econometric principles, modern machine learning and AI. All of that together unlocks new potential, leveraging a unique set of tools to meet specific challenges while driving ambitious goals. The platform includes multiple products, including:
-Rapid Media Mix Modeling (rMMM): Sets a new standard in the market with its exceptional speed and transparency. rMMM pairs beautifully with Tinuiti’s Always-On incrementality to inject the causal foundations that are needed to support a confident investment strategy.
-Always-On Incrementality: Enables high-quality, high-throughput incrementality testing across all modern marketing channels. It allows marketers to pressure test measurement and investment strategies and provides the necessary catalyst for rMMM.
-Brand Equity: Measures not only the impact of paid media on brand equity but also the impact of brand equity on business outcomes, answering the question: How are my media investments quantitatively fuelling my business and brand?
-Creative Insights: This powerful tool examines the granular level of each attribute of an ad. Analyzing visual elements like color and typography, auditory elements such as music and voiceover, and other tactics to isolate the intricate elements driving a creative’s success.
-Forecasting: Calibrates channel sensitivity to investment at different points in time, allowing marketers to rapidly model different future scenarios and understand probable acquisition and ROAS outcomes in advance. Channel leads become empowered to build to their growth and efficiency goals.
Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti, said: "Each brand has its own unique marketing Bliss Point – a perfect point of clarity to make the best decisions for the future. With Bliss Point by Tinuiti we empower brands with measurement solutions that do more than validate the past, but inform what they should do next. By combining media and measurement together, what used to take weeks, or even months, to get MMM data translated into useful insights, Bliss Point provides in real time – unlocking both the confidence and the agility marketers need to make the next best move. We are doing more than introducing another new suite of marketing tools, we are completely evolving our ability to service our clients, helping them measure what marketers previously struggled to measure and supporting their business goals by delivering solutions that drive real results.”
Today’s 20th anniversary and the debut of Bliss Point by Tinuiti follows a period of continued momentum marked by recent milestones, including:
Deepening Leadership Bench
-Gisela Germano appointed as EVP, Managing Director, Enterprise, and Simon Poulton as EVP, Innovation.
-Germano and Poulton’s appointments follow the 2023 hirings of Tinuiti’s first-ever President, Jeremy Cornfeldt, and Tavo Castro as Head of Strategic Planning.
Commitment to Culture
-Tinuiti was included in Human Rights Campaign 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) — a national benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
-Honored with the “Best Places to Work” award by Built In, Tinuiti earned both Remote Best Places to Work and Remote Best Large Places to Work designations and landed among 18 city-specific Best Places to Work lists.
Client Growth
-Named Unilever’s Agency of Record for their Health and Wellbeing Division, Tinuiti was tapped to manage brands including Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC.
-Named the Performance Media Agency of Record for Footwear Unlimited overseeing Client Growth, Growth Media, Affiliate, SEO, and Analytics for Frye within the US.
-Tinuiti was also named the Performance Media Agency of Record for JOANN Inc., the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings.
-Tinuiti expanded its scope of work with The Honest Company Inc., a digitally-native consumer products company.
Industry Recognition
-For the first time ever, Tinuiti was nominated for Campaign US 2024 Media Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year.
-Tinuiti proudly took home the Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year Award for work with client partner SPARC Group.
-In 2023, TikTok’s Marketing Partners Program introduced a brand new Agency category. Tinuiti is among a very select community to be part of the new category, serving as one of only two agencies granted the designation in the United States, with only 10 agencies announced globally.
Tinuiti Turns 20: A Timeline
-In 2004, Tinuiti, then known as Elite SEM, was primarily a performance-driven digital marketing agency founded on search engine marketing. That small search shop, known for differentiators like its people-first culture, expanded quickly– attracting top industry talent while building an impressive client roster.
-By 2009, Elite SEM proudly represented some of the nation’s leading companies, including household brands such as Audible, American Cancer Society, Diapers.com, Ethan Allen, Hugo Boss, Merry Maids, Terminix, TruGreen, and USA Today.
-In 2015, the industry began to take notice, and Elite SEM took home Ad Age’s Small Agency of the Year award.
-In 2017, the agency partnered with Mountaingate Capital, a leading private equity firm, catalyzing leadership and executive team growth and a wave of acquisitions, including ORIONCKB, an industry leader in paid social advertising; Email Aptitude, an established email provider; and CPC Strategy, a leading Amazon agency.
-By 2019, Elite SEM had vastly outgrown its roots in Earned and Paid Search and officially rebranded to become Tinuiti.
-In 2020, a newly minted Tinuiti embraced the ‘new normal’ and continued to accelerate while navigating the reverberations of a global pandemic. In July of that year, Tinuiti officially launched its own intelligence platform, Mobius.
-In December of 2020, Tinuiti partnered with a leading growth-oriented investment firm, New Mountain Capital, to further investment in talent, capabilities, and products. Shortly after, Tinuiti welcomed Amazon-specialist agency Ortega Group, as well as leading streaming media agency Bliss Point Media and its subsidiary, Prospect Point Media.
-Two years later, Tinuiti kicked off 2023 with another exciting acquisition, acquiring Ampush, a leading growth marketing agency with a core focus across social platforms.
-Today, Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing agency across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon. With $4 billion in digital media under management, more than a dozen established service lines, an employee headcount now surpassing 1,200 people — the agency’s success has garnered industry-wide attention and continues to attract household names and global brands.
About Tinuiti
Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel performance marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency’s patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today’s murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti’s product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.
Victoria Woodside
For Tinuiti
+1 412-240-6043
