Turning Underused Space into Housing in Brooklyn

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on a 287-unit affordable and supportive housing development in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. The three-building development is the second and final phase of construction that is bringing 635 new units to an underutilized space on the campus of the Marcus Garvey Apartments, an existing Mitchell-Lama multifamily affordable housing complex.

“I am committed to increasing the housing supply to ensure that all New Yorkers have the opportunity to find a safe, stable and affordable place to call home,” Governor Hochul said. “The expansion of Marcus Garvey shows how our investments and partnerships can take a previously underutilized property and bring over 600 homes and important services to the Brownsville community.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 8,500 affordable homes in Brooklyn. Marcus Garvey Extension Phase 2 continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

All 287 apartments will be affordable for households earning at or below 70 percent of the Area Median Income. The development will include 88 supportive units reserved for individuals reentering the community from incarceration. Services will be provided by The Osborne Association and include workforce development programs, family and relationship coaching, independent living skills training, and health and wellness services. Rental and operating subsidies for these units will be funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

Additionally, there will be 55 supportive apartments for formerly homeless individuals and families under the New York City 15/15 program. Services for the UnderServed will provide independent living skills training and health and wellness services.

All three buildings will be all-electric with geothermal systems for heating and cooling and will include social service offices and community programming space, landscaped recreational courtyards, a bike storage room and a resident lounge. The developers are Osborne Association, Services for the UnderServed and L+M Development Partners.

State financing for the Marcus Garvey Extension Phase 2 includes $20 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, $116 million in Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity and $36.5 million in HCR Supportive Housing Opportunity Program subsidy. The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development is providing $22.3 million through the Supportive Housing Loan Program.

Marcus Garvey Extension Phase One, also financed by HCR and completed in 2022, offers 348 affordable apartments in 3 buildings, as well as retail and community facility space.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Breaking ground on the final phase of The Marcus Garvey Extension development is an exciting milestone for this neighborhood where we’re bringing another 287 apartments, for a total of 635, to the heart of Brooklyn on formerly underutilized property. Thank you to our partners for their work making this day a reality and to Governor Hochul for her focus on finding solutions that deliver affordable and supportive housing in communities that need it most.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Acting Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The permanent supportive housing units being created will help justice-involved individuals re-entering the community not only with a place to live, but with easy access to services that will help them strengthen family ties, learn to live independently, maintain their health, and find work. We look forward to the completion of this development and the positive impact it will have not only on the lives of those who will reside there, but the surrounding community as well.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “The community I represent in Brownsville has among New York’s highest rates of people returning from state prison. These are people who need housing, job training and other services to help them successfully re-enter society. The second phase of the Marcus Garvey Extension will have 88 supportive units for justice-involved people and 55 apartments for formerly homeless New Yorkers. All 287 apartments are affordable. The development is not only part of the state’s response to the housing crisis, but it also represents the best of what can be achieved when lawmakers, developers and service providers work together.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “What we need to address NYC’s housing crisis is more truly affordable housing built for all members in the community, which the Marcus Garvey Apartments will help bring to Brownsville. Brownsville deserves the best housing that meets the needs of residents, from people returning from incarceration to families doing their best to make ends meet. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the many partners coming together to prioritize important projects like this that uplift whole communities.”

L+M Development Partners Managing Director Elaine Braithwaite said, “The groundbreaking ceremony for these three buildings marks the final step in completing the Marcus Garvey Extension Project, a six-building, multi-phase project that will provide 635 units of much-needed affordable and supportive housing as well as community-centric retail and community facility uses to the Brownsville community. The closing of Buildings C/E and G represents a true partnership between dedicated public and private partners, and we want to thank Services for the UnderServed and Osborne Association for their unparalleled commitment to providing critical services, programming and support to the residents.”

Osborne Association President & CEO Jon Monsalve said, “Safe and stable housing is one of the most predictive factors for successful reentry for people returning from incarceration as they pursue goals for employment, health and wellness, and family stability. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for critical funding to expand on this successful partnership with L+M Development Partners that addresses a dire need for housing and offers a powerful model of care and community for individuals, families, and neighborhoods.”

Services for the UnderServed CEO Perry Perlmutter said, "This groundbreaking ceremony signifies more than the construction of buildings; it symbolizes our commitment to creating inclusive communities where everyone has access to safe and supportive housing. Through collaborative efforts with The Osborne Association and L+M Development Partners, we are proud to embark on this transformative journey to uplift individuals and families in need."