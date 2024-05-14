Bombora Taps B2B Marketing Expert Putney Cloos as CMO to Spearhead Growth Strategies
Former AmEx VP, Cision CMO brings a history of building profitable, scalable strategies that accelerate revenue
As interest in our B2B intent data continues to grow, Putney is just the right person to get the word out to new prospects.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of intent-based B2B marketing data solutions, today announced that it has hired marketing innovator Putney Cloos as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Bringing 20 years of experience leading across all marketing disciplines, Cloos will lead Bombora’s marketing initiatives into a new era of growth and engagement.
— Bombora CEO Mark Connon
Joining Bombora from Octane 11, where she was a strategic advisor, Cloos previously served as CMO of Cision, and before that was VP of Commercial Demand Generation at American Express, where she earned the President’s Club Award for making a distinctive contribution to company performance. She has also served as an associate partner at McKinsey and brand manager for Kraft.
“As interest in our B2B intent data continues to grow, Putney is just the right person to get the word out to new prospects,” said Bombora CEO Mark Connon. “Her deep B2B experience and innovative approach will enable her to tell our story in a way that raises awareness, and builds on our already strong brand and reputation as a trusted partner in the B2B space. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Bombora team.”
Bombora’s AI-powered Company Surge® intent signals rely on consented data from visitors to the more than 5,000 firms in its unique data co-op, including publishers, marketers, agencies, technology providers, research firms and events companies. With hundreds of enterprise-level customers, including channel partners representing over 7,000 companies, Bombora continues to build to its goal of providing ubiquitous access to its B2B Intent data to drive growth across all aspects of its customers’ businesses. Coupled with its relationships with leading agencies and growing arsenal of brands that use Bombora’s data for advertising to complement their sales use cases, Bombora is uniquely positioned to find in-market buyers throughout the buying journey.
"I am thrilled to join the team that pioneered B2B intent data,” said Cloos. “I know firsthand the power of Bombora's data and its ability to revolutionize go-to market strategies. I am excited to work with this best-in-class team, and Bombora's partners and customers, to apply our data to deliver better marketing and sales experiences and accelerate growth."
She will work out of Bombora’s New York headquarters.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
