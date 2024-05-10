Metro-North Megaproject Completed at Croton-on-Hudson

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of upgrades to MTA Metro-North Railroad’s vital maintenance and operations hub at Croton-on-Hudson, NY, which employs 1,200 people. With the opening of this new 400,000 square foot facility, known as the Harmon Shop, Metro-North will be able to maintain train reliability and meet the maintenance needs of its operations for decades to come.

“Today’s announcement builds on our commitment to ensuring our transit systems remain safe, effective and rider-friendly,” Governor Hochul said. “These upgrades are investments for the railroad to operate reliably for the public, with trains arriving on time and with enough cars to carry all the passengers who want to ride.”

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "The Croton-Harmon Yard plays a central role in ensuring the Metro North Railroad can provide reliable service to our constituents I am proud to have secured critical investments for the MTA Capital Program to ensure vital upgrades were completed for this busy hub and the opening of the Harmon Shop, a new state of the art facility that will ensure the MTA meets the maintenance needs of the Metro North train fleet now and into the future."

The project, which includes state and federal funding, modernizes the railroad’s heart of operations. When Metro-North inherited the site from its predecessor railroads in 1983, it was immediately recognized as inadequate to meet the needs of crews who would maintain the railroad’s fleets of rail cars and locomotives. The MTA identified capital funds to make upgrades in the late 1990s, and work has been underway since 2001 to make these necessary upgrades.

The final phase of the project included the construction of a brand-new facility that includes repair and support shops. The state-of-the-art facility allows Metro-North to perform its Reliability Centered Maintenance program and account for unscheduled repairs on their entire electric fleet. The facility has been equipped with a dozen car-hoists, four pedestal tracks, and multiple door level and roof level platforms to assist in the preventive maintenance. The second floor is designed to streamline the parts distribution between the new electric shop and adjacent support shops and the consist maintenance shop by integrating a service corridor connecting all three buildings.

For over 100 years the Harmon Yard has played a vital role in the railroad’s daily operations. Through Metro-North’s foresight and diligent planning, design and construction, the project was completed over 23 years in five phases:

Phase 1: Crews built service tracks, a new employee overpass, and provided wayside power to the yard to significantly reduce the idling engines in the yard, reducing noise to the surrounding neighbors and producing less fossil fuel emissions.

Phase 2: Crews built Communication & Maintenance of Way buildings and made modifications to the Material Distribution Center.

Phase 3: Crews built a new Coach Shop and new Locomotive Shop as well as a new Wheel True Facility with a Tandem Underfloor Wheel Lathe designed to maintain Metro-North’s fleet of M-7 self-propelled electric railcars, and future fleets.

Phase 4: Provided for priority repairs on multi-purpose building to house shops, primarily on the western section of the building that will remain operational during construction, as well as the construction of a new Wheel Storage Canopy in the north yard.

Phase 5: Provided the complete replacement of the multi-purpose building in two stages. The first stage provided the construction of a new double-ended Consist Shop with two tracks each ten cars long. The second stage included construction of the EMU Running Repair and Support shops.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Metro-North service has never been better – 99% on time performance so far this year. A big reason is the way our car fleet is being maintained and repaired here at the Harmon Shop – a world class facility second to none.”

MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said, “The Harmon Yard is the heart of Metro-North's operations, and the timing of this project completion could not be better. Metro-North is currently in the middle of an impressive streak – four straight years with an on-time performance of at least 97 percent. Now, with a completed Harmon Yard, the railroad can continue to deliver exceptional service to the tens of thousands daily riders.”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “This is sort of long-term investment is what it takes to bring a century-old system into the modern age. Thanks to this sustained capital investment, Metro-North riders will benefit for decades to come.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “Many congratulations to Metro-North Railroad on the completion and opening of the new Croton-Harmon maintenance and operations hub. Public transportation in and out of the city is key to the quality of life we enjoy in New York’s suburbs. The residents of my district and all commuters benefit from this and the many improvements that Metro-North continues to make. Thank you for keeping the trains in great shape and on time.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “The completion of this major infrastructure upgrade in my district is very good news. These upgrades will keep our train service moving in the right direction as Metro-North continues to hit records for on-time performance. Beyond improving the reliability of train service and operations, it will also ensure that the Harmon Yard remains a strong employer in the area. I am so grateful for the federal and state funds that supported this project.”

Assemblymember Ken Zebrowski said, “The Croton Harmon yard is a critical facility that performs important work to keep trains running and New Yorkers moving. These improvements will ensure this yard has the necessary equipment and infrastructure to continue that hard work. I’m excited to see the completion of these upgrades today and look forward to seeing the value they will add to our transit system.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, "As we celebrate the Harmon Shop, we're not just witnessing the expansion of a facility; we're witnessing the reinforcement of Metro-North's commitment to excellence and reliability. I thank the Governor for her dedication to providing safe, efficient and dependable transportation for commuters who rely on Metro-North every day.”