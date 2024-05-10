OSA Weekly Update - 5/10/2024
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. TIF: When Does an Authority Need to File Annual TIF Reports?
3. Reminder: Signing Pension Reporting Forms
4. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2024
5. Avoiding Pitfall: Change in Bonded Officers
6. Job Openings
Happy Minnesota Statehood Day! This Saturday is the 165th anniversary of Minnesota becoming the 32nd state in the union. This year, we'll also raise the new flag and display the new seal along with celebrating being in the best state in the USA. Take some time this weekend to enjoy a lake, make a wild rice hotdish, leave the last lemon bar on the plate, or do whatever makes you feel Minnesota pride.
The 2023 TIF Annual Forms are now available. Instructions were e-mailed to TIF authority contacts on May 2. If you believe you should have received one and did not, follow up with our office at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.
Each year we receive questions concerning when an authority needs to start (and when they can stop) filing Annual TIF Reports.
The TIF Act requires that reporting begin for the year the district is certified. The authority must continue to file annual reports for the TIF district until the district is decertified, and all tax increment revenue has been expended or returned to the county auditor.
For more details, view the following TIF Topic: When Does an Authority Need to File Annual TIF Reports?
Relief association reporting form submissions are not complete until they are signed by all required form signers. Reporting forms can be signed electronically in the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES), or paper signature pages can be submitted by email, fax, or mail. Detailed instructions for the SAFES electronic signature process are provided in the Reporting Checklist for Fire Relief Associations.
4. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2024
Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary. Counties and cities that choose to participate in the standard measures program must officially adopt and implement the ten minimum performance measures and system developed by the Council on Local Results and Innovation (Council).
In order to receive the per capita reimbursement, counties and cities must file a report (in a PDF format) with the OSA by July 1, 2024.
5. Avoiding Pitfall: Change in Bonded Officers
When the term of a bonded officer of a local unit of government expires or the officer dies, resigns or is removed from office, the local unit of government must conduct a “thorough examination” of the officer’s accounts. The examination may be performed by the local unit of government or by an independent accounting firm.
Any shortages or irregularities found during the examination must be reported in writing to the officer and to the bond sureties. The relevant statute is Minn. Stat. § 574.23. If the examination discloses evidence of theft, embezzlement, or the unlawful use of public funds or property, the Office of the State Auditor should be notified. Information about the Office of the State Auditor reporting requirement can be found here.
The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.
6. Job Openings
Information Technology Specialist 1
The OSA is hiring an Information Technology Specialist 1. This hybrid position, based in Saint Paul, provides technical support to all OSA divisions and clients. Technical support services include workstation, network, and software support and configuration.
The job posting will close on May 13, 2024.
Human Resources Technician 2
The OSA is hiring a Human Resources Technician 2. This position supports the Director of Human Resources and provides new employee orientation, benefit information, FMLA and other leave coordination, retirement, as well as many other HR support services. This position offers consistent and reliable HR support for all OSA employees.
Local Government Auditors, Senior
The OSA is hiring Local Government Auditors in Saint Paul and Mankato. The Local Government Auditor, Senior positions play a lead role in the planning and completion of individual audits; are self-directed with the completion of complex audit sections and financial reporting; and provide day-to-day guidance and coaching to entry level auditors.
The job postings for positions in Mankato and Saint Paul will close on May 15, 2024.
Government Accounting Analyst
The OSA is hiring a Government Accounting Analyst. Based in Saint Paul, this position's primary responsibility is to examine local government financial reports for accuracy, completeness, and compliance with applicable regulations and standards.
The job posting will close on May, 28, 2024.