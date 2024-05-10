Infrastructure Projects to Boost Safety and Mobility

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has begun on two infrastructure projects in the lower Hudson Valley that will promote multi-modal transportation opportunities and enhance resiliency along key corridors. An $11 million complete street corridor project is underway to improve a 1.36 mile section of Route 45 (Main Street) from State Route 59 to West Eckerson Road in the Village of Spring Valley, Town of Ramapo, Rockland County. Additionally, a $6.5 million resurfacing project has begun to enhance roadway conditions along a 5.9-mile section of State Route 35 between State Route 22 and Mead Street in the Town of Lewisboro, Westchester County. These projects will boost safety and mobility for roadway users while supporting statewide sustainability efforts and furthering the long-term durability of our infrastructure.

“My administration is laser focused on transforming infrastructure to meet the needs of New Yorkers, and these projects in the lower Hudson Valley exemplify this commitment,” Governor Hochul said. “These are not just investments in roads, but in communities and the people who live, work and raise families there. These investments will increase mobility, strengthen infrastructure, and enhance the travel experience for people who depend on these busy corridors.”

Enhancements along State Route 45 included new left-turn lanes, updated traffic signals, new crosswalks, sidewalk curb ramps, accessible pedestrian signal equipment, drainage and the implementation of new lane configurations. Bicyclists will be accommodated in the travel lanes with shared lane markings. Traffic calming measures, such as curb bump outs, narrowing of over-width lanes and a raised median will help lower speeds and be more compatible with bicyclists.

The addition of benches and bike racks as well as the replacement of two bus shelters will accommodate multi-modal users along the corridor. Existing landscapes will be protected or re-established with similar species to enhance the aesthetic streetscape of the village. Major work is slated for completion early 2026.

A “Complete Street” is a roadway planned and designed to consider safe, convenient access and mobility for roadway users of all ages and abilities. This includes children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The State Route 35 resurfacing project will consist of milling the existing pavement and resurfacing the roadway with a warm-mix asphalt overlay to extend service life and improve quality. Traffic signals will be upgraded, and drainage improvements will be included in the project.

This project will replace the existing pavement with a fiber-reinforced asphalt overlay that’s longer-lasting, more durable and will minimize cracking. Grooved inlaid striping with reflective epoxy paint will also be added to increase the visibility of pavement markings during storms. The project has been designed to minimize impacts to the traveling public with all work being conducted during nighttime hours. Project completion is anticipated in Fall 2024.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul has a vision to enhance the quality of life for communities through smart investments in infrastructure, and we are seeing this play out all across New York State. These investments in the lower Hudson Valley will allow these communities to grow and thrive for generations to come.”

Assemblymember John McGowan said, “Given the state of these roads, this is welcomed news. I thank the DOT for being part of the continued dialogue and understanding the immediate needs for improvements on these corridors. The safety of all residents is critical and these enhancements to and implementation in the name of safety for drivers, bicyclist and pedestrians is appreciated. I look forward to the completion of these projects and look forward to continuing to work with the DOT and our local municipalities on future projects.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “As we embark on these infrastructure projects, we're not just repairing Route 35 in the Town of Lewisboro, we're paving the way for safer and more resilient communities. I thank the Governor for her commitment to safety, mobility and the environment across New York State and especially in Westchester County.”

Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said, “The commencement of the Route 45 complete street corridor project is very welcome news in the Town of Ramapo. The improvements that the Department of Transportation are undertaking will increase pedestrian safety, improve traffic flow for our drivers and enhance our residents’ quality of life. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul and NYS DOT for listening to our concerns and moving forward with these much-needed infrastructure upgrades.”

Town of Lewisboro Supervisor Tony Goncalves said, “I and our Town residents are very happy that the paving of NYS Route 35 from the Town of Bedford and through the Town of Lewisboro will be completed this summer. This project has been a priority for me for some years. I am thankful for the partnership and support of our NY State and Westchester County representatives in helping bring this project to fruition. I am also very thankful to NYS DOT Region 8 Director Lance Macmillan and his DOT team who came to the Town of Lewisboro and met with all of us in Aug of 2022 and listened as we expressed concerns about the condition of the roadway, especially the safety concerns for those traversing Lewisboro in the this heavily travelled East-West thoroughfare.”

Senator Peter Harckham said, “Route 35 through Cross River has been the bane for motorists and commuters for many years now, and getting started on this particular long-awaited paving project is great news. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for prioritizing this repaving project and making these necessary improvements. Ensuring the safety of motorists on our roads needs to remain a priority when it comes to infrastructure investments, and I will continue to fight for funding to help improve the condition of our roadways.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “I could not be more pleased that the desperately-needed repaving of Route 35 in Katonah and Lewisboro is moving forward. It was a team effort to get us to this point, and I could not have collaborated with a better team than Senator Pete Harckham, Lewisboro Town Supervisor Tony Gonçalves, and County Legislator Erika Pierce. My thanks to Governor Hochul as well as to NYS DOT Regional Director Lance MacMillan for recognizing the urgency of this project, and I look forward to the work getting started."

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Motorists are also reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

