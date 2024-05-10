Clean Group Celebrates 23 Years of Exceptional Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Logo

commercial cleaning company logo

cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney, Australia — Clean Group Sydney, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services, is proud to announce its 23rd anniversary in the industry. This milestone marks over two decades of delivering top-quality cleaning services to businesses throughout Sydney, contributing significantly to creating healthier, safer, and more appealing work environments.

Founded in 2001, Clean Group Sydney has expanded its reach and refined its services, consistently focusing on high standards of cleanliness and customer satisfaction. The company's dedication to using state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly products has set them apart in a competitive market.

"On behalf of Clean Group Sydney, I am thrilled to celebrate 23 years of hard work and dedication to the Sydney business community," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group Sydney. "Our success stems from our commitment to excellence and innovation in cleaning solutions. We are deeply grateful to our loyal clients and our skilled team who have been integral to our journey."

Over the years, Clean Group Sydney has served a diverse range of clients, including corporate offices, schools, medical centers, and retail establishments. Their tailored approach ensures that each client's specific needs and standards are met with precision and attention to detail.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Clean Group Sydney is excited to offer a special promotion: new clients can receive a complimentary initial cleaning service when they sign up for a recurring cleaning plan. This offer is valid until 1st June 2024.

Looking to the future, Clean Group Sydney plans to continue its growth and innovation, enhancing its services and expanding its client base while maintaining the high standards that have defined its past 23 years.

For more information about Clean Group Sydney and the services offered, please visit https://www.clean-group.com.au/
About Clean Group Sydney
Clean Group Sydney is a premier commercial cleaning company in Sydney, known for its commitment to high-quality, environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. With 23 years of experience, Clean Group Sydney provides a wide range of cleaning services designed to meet the specific needs of its clients.

Media Contact:
sales@clean-group.com.au

Suji Siv
Clean Group
+611300141946 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Commercial cleaning Sydney

You just read:

Clean Group Celebrates 23 Years of Exceptional Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Suji Siv
Clean Group
+611300141946 ext.
Company/Organization
Clean Group
Shop 1B/189 Kent St
Sydney, 2000
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
Visit Newsroom
About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group

More From This Author
Clean Group Celebrates 23 Years of Exceptional Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW
Clean Group Announces New Childcare Cleaning Services from its Sydney CBD Office
Clean Group Announces New Office Location in Sydney CBD and Enhanced Commercial Cleaning Services
View All Stories From This Author