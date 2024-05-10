Clean Group Celebrates 23 Years of Exceptional Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney, Australia — Clean Group Sydney, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services, is proud to announce its 23rd anniversary in the industry. This milestone marks over two decades of delivering top-quality cleaning services to businesses throughout Sydney, contributing significantly to creating healthier, safer, and more appealing work environments.

Founded in 2001, Clean Group Sydney has expanded its reach and refined its services, consistently focusing on high standards of cleanliness and customer satisfaction. The company's dedication to using state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly products has set them apart in a competitive market.

"On behalf of Clean Group Sydney, I am thrilled to celebrate 23 years of hard work and dedication to the Sydney business community," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group Sydney. "Our success stems from our commitment to excellence and innovation in cleaning solutions. We are deeply grateful to our loyal clients and our skilled team who have been integral to our journey."

Over the years, Clean Group Sydney has served a diverse range of clients, including corporate offices, schools, medical centers, and retail establishments. Their tailored approach ensures that each client's specific needs and standards are met with precision and attention to detail.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Clean Group Sydney is excited to offer a special promotion: new clients can receive a complimentary initial cleaning service when they sign up for a recurring cleaning plan. This offer is valid until 1st June 2024.

Looking to the future, Clean Group Sydney plans to continue its growth and innovation, enhancing its services and expanding its client base while maintaining the high standards that have defined its past 23 years.

For more information about Clean Group Sydney and the services offered, please visit https://www.clean-group.com.au/

About Clean Group Sydney

Clean Group Sydney is a premier commercial cleaning company in Sydney, known for its commitment to high-quality, environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. With 23 years of experience, Clean Group Sydney provides a wide range of cleaning services designed to meet the specific needs of its clients.

Media Contact:

sales@clean-group.com.au

