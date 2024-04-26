Clean Group Announces New Office Location in Sydney CBD and Enhanced Commercial Cleaning Services

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Logo

commercial cleaning company logo

cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art office located at Shop 1B/189 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. This move is part of Clean Group's ongoing effort to enhance service delivery and client engagement across Sydney.

The new office in the bustling Sydney Central Business District marks a significant milestone for Clean Group, reflecting its commitment to growth and innovation in the commercial cleaning industry. The strategic location will enable Clean Group to better serve its current clients and expand its reach to new customers, all while providing top-tier cleaning services tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses.

"Relocating our office to the heart of Sydney CBD allows us to be closer to our customers and provide even faster response times," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "This move represents our dedication to continual improvement and our promise to deliver exceptional value and service to all our clients."

In addition to the new office, Clean Group continues to offer a wide range of commercial cleaning services designed to maintain impeccable cleanliness and hygiene in office buildings, retail spaces, schools, and medical facilities. From routine cleaning to specialized services, Clean Group employs state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly practices to ensure a spotless and healthy environment.

For more information about Clean Group and its services, please visit our website at www.clean-group.com.au or contact us directly at our new Sydney CBD office.

Contact Information:
Clean Group
Shop 1B/189 Kent St
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
Website: www.clean-group.com.au

About Clean Group:
Clean Group is a Sydney-based commercial cleaning company that offers a wide range of cleaning services designed to address the specific needs of businesses and organizations. With a focus on eco-friendly practices and innovative cleaning solutions, Clean Group strives to create safe, healthy, and clean environments for a variety of commercial spaces.

Suji Siv
Clean Group
+61 2 9160 7469
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

commercial cleaning in Sydney NSW

You just read:

Clean Group Announces New Office Location in Sydney CBD and Enhanced Commercial Cleaning Services

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Suji Siv
Clean Group
+61 2 9160 7469
Company/Organization
Clean Group
Shop 1B/189 Kent St
Sydney, 2000
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
Visit Newsroom
About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group

More From This Author
Clean Group Announces New Childcare Cleaning Services from its Sydney CBD Office
Clean Group Announces New Office Location in Sydney CBD and Enhanced Commercial Cleaning Services
Clean Group Introduces 24/7 Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney
View All Stories From This Author