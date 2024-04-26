Clean Group Announces New Office Location in Sydney CBD and Enhanced Commercial Cleaning Services

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art office located at Shop 1B/189 Kent St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. This move is part of Clean Group's ongoing effort to enhance service delivery and client engagement across Sydney.

The new office in the bustling Sydney Central Business District marks a significant milestone for Clean Group, reflecting its commitment to growth and innovation in the commercial cleaning industry. The strategic location will enable Clean Group to better serve its current clients and expand its reach to new customers, all while providing top-tier cleaning services tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses.

"Relocating our office to the heart of Sydney CBD allows us to be closer to our customers and provide even faster response times," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "This move represents our dedication to continual improvement and our promise to deliver exceptional value and service to all our clients."

In addition to the new office, Clean Group continues to offer a wide range of commercial cleaning services designed to maintain impeccable cleanliness and hygiene in office buildings, retail spaces, schools, and medical facilities. From routine cleaning to specialized services, Clean Group employs state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly practices to ensure a spotless and healthy environment.

For more information about Clean Group and its services, please visit our website at www.clean-group.com.au or contact us directly at our new Sydney CBD office.

Contact Information:

Clean Group

Shop 1B/189 Kent St

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

Website: www.clean-group.com.au

About Clean Group:

Clean Group is a Sydney-based commercial cleaning company that offers a wide range of cleaning services designed to address the specific needs of businesses and organizations. With a focus on eco-friendly practices and innovative cleaning solutions, Clean Group strives to create safe, healthy, and clean environments for a variety of commercial spaces.

