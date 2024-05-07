The next quarterly Veterans Commission meeting will be on May 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in the Operation Urgent Fury Conference Room, 6419 US-26, Dubois, WY 82513.
For more information, please contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.
