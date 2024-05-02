Saskatchewan and Alberta Partner to Advance Nuclear Power Generation

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 2, 2024

The Governments of Saskatchewan and Alberta have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the development of nuclear power generation in support of both provinces’ need for affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity grids by 2050.

The MOU will support collaboration and information sharing on key areas of nuclear power generation, including nuclear supply chains and workforce development, the security of supply of fuels, and the development and regulation of nuclear reactor technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs). The provinces will also work to advance industrial decarbonization and enhance grid capabilities.

“Saskatchewan has a long-standing cooperative relationship with Alberta on energy development, and we share similar challenges and opportunities related to decarbonization,” Crown Investments Corporation Minister Dustin Duncan said. “I look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Alberta on meeting the power needs of our provinces, while growing our economies and introducing new nuclear industries.”

“Alberta is proud to partner with Saskatchewan on further exploring how we can ensure our power grids are affordable, reliable, and sustainable,” Alberta Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf said. “Our provinces are leading the world in responsible energy development, and we look forward to learning from Saskatchewan’s experience with nuclear generation.”

in 2019 Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick signed an MOU to advance SMRs in Canada, with Alberta formally joining the MOU in 2021. The Interprovincial Strategic Plan for the Development of Small Modular Reactors, developed by the four MOU provinces, was released in March 2022. The new, bilateral MOU between Saskatchewan and Alberta has additional areas of interest such as industrial decarbonization and grid reliability.

