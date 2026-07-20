Sask Parks Promote Water Safety During National Drowning Prevention Week

CANADA, July 20 - Released on July 20, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is reminding residents to stay safe around water this summer as National Drowning Prevention Week runs from July 19 to 25.

With Saskatchewan's lakes and beaches drawing families throughout the summer, the province is highlighting one simple step to help prevent drowning - wear a lifejacket. Many of our provincial parks offer lifejacket loaner stations for free use of lifejackets while swimming, paddling or boating.

"Spending time at the lake is a highlight of summer in Saskatchewan, and we want everyone to enjoy it safely," Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Brad Crassweller said. "Our lifejacket loaner stations make it easier for families to access safety equipment, but everyone has a role to play in preventing drowning."

Lifejacket loaner stations are located at select provincial parks, allowing visitors to borrow properly fitted lifejackets at no cost. Wearing a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD) significantly reduces the risk of drowning, especially in open water.

Saskatchewan Parks encourages all residents and visitors to follow key water safety practices:

Wear a lifejacket when you are in or on open water

Watch children closely and stay within arm's reach

Do not drink alcohol or use drugs when swimming or boating

Learn to swim and know basic water safety and CPR

Check the water for things like temperature, depth and currents

Most park beaches do not have lifeguards, so you are responsible for your own safety

"Drowning can be prevented by making the right decision," Lifesaving Society CEO Shelby Rushton said. "Examples of this are deciding to watch your kids instead of your phone, deciding to wear a lifejacket instead of using it is a seat cushion, and deciding to swim and boat sober. What you decide could save your life and the lives of others."

National Drowning Prevention Week is led by the Lifesaving Society and aims to raise awareness about the importance of water safety through education and action.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead before visiting parks by checking conditions, identifying safe swimming areas and ensuring they have the appropriate safety equipment.

More information on water safety is available at: Lifesaving Society.

A full list of Lifejacket Loaner Stations is online.

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