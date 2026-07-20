Province Celebrates New Flow Trail at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

CANADA, July 20 - Released on July 20, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan celebrated the grand opening of a new mountain bike intermediate flow trail and climb trail at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park on July 20, with remarks from project partners, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and rider demonstrations showcasing the new trail features.

The project includes approximately 1,000 metres of new climb trail and 860 metres of professionally designed intermediate flow trail, featuring berms, rollers and jumps to improve rider experience, trail safety and sustainability. It represents the most significant mountain bike trail investment completed in the park to date.

"These new mountain bike trails further establish Buffalo Pound as a top mountain biking destination in our province," Moose Jaw MLA and Justice Minister Tim McLeod said. "This project supports local tourism and enhances quality of life for Saskatchewan people — two key priorities that our government is investing in."

The professionally designed trail system improves rider flow while supporting long-term trail sustainability and erosion management.

The new infrastructure helps build on the park's existing trail system, which includes more than 30 trails and offers one of the strongest mountain biking experiences in the Prairies. The climb trail provides a dedicated uphill route, while the intermediate flow trail offers a purpose-built riding experience featuring berms, rollers and jumps.

"This trail represents the culmination of a lot of work and a vision realized for the Buffalo Pound mountain biking trail system," Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, Park Manager Dave Bjarnason said. "It adds another exciting feature to the Trailhead area, supports the café and creates a more robust riding experience for everyone who comes here to enjoy the trails."

The project also continues the transformation of the former White Track Ski Hill area into an enhanced four-season recreation destination. It was developed with support from park staff, SaskBuilds and Procurement, the Buffalo Pound Trails Association and members of the mountain biking community.

"The excitement surrounding the construction and opening of these new trails has been felt not only by our members, but by trail users across Saskatchewan," Moose Jaw Cycling Coalition President Joss Gauthier said. "We have proudly led volunteer trail maintenance efforts for many years, and we are honoured to have played a role in this transformation."

The new trail infrastructure supports recreation, tourism growth and healthy outdoor lifestyles, while creating new opportunities to attract riders from across Saskatchewan and Canada. Buffalo Pound Provincial Park continues to grow as a destination for outdoor adventure and active living.

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