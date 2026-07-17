Wildlife Investigation Underway in McTavish Lake Area

CANADA, July 17 - Released on July 16, 2026

An investigation is currently underway in the McTavish lake area.

On July 15, La Ronge RCMP received a call for service related to a suspected wildlife incident at McTavish Lake. During the investigation, two individuals were found deceased in the area. The deaths are suspected to be wildlife related.

The Ministry of Community Safety extends sincere condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident.

The ministry advises residents, cabin owners, visitors and outdoor recreation users to exercise caution when outdoors to avoid wildlife encounters.

The Conservation Officer Service's Wildlife Human Attack Response Team has been deployed and is working closely with the Coroner's Service and the RCMP to investigate this incident.

Conservation officers are working to identify and locate the animal(s) that may have been involved in the incident.

The investigation remains in its early stages, and no further comment will be provided at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

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For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: [email protected]