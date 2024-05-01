Versique Welcomes Eric Lindquist as President, Executive Strategy & Search
EINPresswire.com/ -- Versique, a leading high-performance recruiting firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Eric Lindquist as President of the Executive Leadership Search division. With over 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning various industries and organizational sizes, Lindquist joins Versique as a valuable addition to the team, further strengthening the company's expertise in executive leadership search.
Lindquist's extensive background includes serving as a Public Company Officer, Private Company Chief Executive Officer/Chief Operating Officer, Private Company Board Member, Non-Profit Board Member, and Industry Committee Board Member. His expertise in developing strategic commercial growth plans, M&A investment & integration strategies, operational improvements, and business transformation will directly benefit Versique’s diverse customer base.
"We are excited to welcome Eric Lindquist to Versique," said Tony Sorensen Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "His proven leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving continued growth and success in our C-suite and executive leadership strategy and search services. We look forward to sharing our vision of a reimagined executive search model."
Lindquist's experience includes providing critical succession plans in family businesses, developing governance practices, implementing executive leadership development, and building partnerships – all of which will bring tremendous value to both Versique's clients and their candidates. His longstanding relationship with Versique, as both a client and candidate, also uniquely positions him to leverage his experience to benefit the organization.
"I am thrilled to join Versique and contribute to its continued success," said Lindquist. "Versique's commitment to excellence and its people-first approach resonates with me, and I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation and growth in the executive leadership search space."
About Versique:
Versique is a high-performance recruiting firm specializing in interim solutions, direct hire, and executive leadership search. Their team of experienced professionals and seasoned leaders across various areas of expertise and industries have been in your shoes. They assess your whole people picture and identify key elements that will take your business to the next level. In 2023, Versique made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, along with the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50 list. Additionally, in the last 4 years, Versique was recognized as a Star Tribune Top Workplace, and awarded a Best Place to Work in 2022 by the Minneapolis /St. Paul Business Journal.
For media inquiries or to learn more about Versique's executive leadership search services, please contact Nicole Biczkowski at nbiczkowski@versique.com.
Nicole Biczkowski
