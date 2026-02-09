Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting Hires Nick Petersen as Managing Director in Finance & Accounting

Nick Petersen, Managing Director, Interim Recruiting with F&A Solutions Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting Hires Nick Petersen as Managing Director of Recruiting for Interim Solutions within the firm’s Finance & Accounting Solutions practice.Petersen brings more than 15 years of recruiting and business development experience, with the first decade of his career rooted in financial services recruiting and long-term client partnerships. Prior to joining Versique, he spent more than six years with a Twin Cities-based professional search firm placing senior-level finance & accounting talent.Known for his consultative approach and strong understanding of the finance and accounting market, Petersen is recognized for his ability to provide talent solutions in difficult hiring situations with clarity and confidence. He is drawn to interim recruiting because it sits at the intersection of relationship-building and problem-solving, allowing organizations to respond quickly to evolving workforce demands without sacrificing quality or alignment.“Nick brings a thoughtful, client-first mindset to interim recruiting that aligns perfectly with how we support organizations today,” said Taylor Poston, President of Finance & Accounting Solutions at Versique. “His deep experience in finance and accounting recruiting, combined with his ability to build trusted partnerships, strengthens our Interim Solutions team and enhances the value we deliver to clients navigating complex workforce challenges.”Petersen’s appointment underscores Versique’s continued investment in its Finance & Accounting Solutions practice and its commitment to delivering agile, specialized talent solutions as client demand for interim finance and accounting expertise continues to grow.“I’m excited to join Versique and contribute to the continued growth of the Finance & Accounting Solutions team,” said Petersen. “The firm’s collaborative culture, market expertise, and commitment to partnership align strongly with how I approach my work. I’m looking forward to supporting organizations as they navigate change and leverage interim talent to move their business forward.”Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting is a nationally recognized, locally owned Minnesota recruiting firm headquartered in the Twin Cities, and has a team of more than 150 employees and consultants. A high-performance recruiting partner, Versique specializes in executive search, professional recruiting, and interim solutions, connecting exceptional talent with organizations across Minnesota and beyond.Versique’s core practice areas include Human Resources, Finance & Accounting, and Information Technology, supported by dedicated teams delivering executive, professional, and interim hiring solutions. The firm also serves specialized talent needs across Engineering and Operations, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare Leadership, and banking and financial services. Many of Versique’s recruiters bring firsthand experience in the roles and industries they now serve, providing deep market insight, functional expertise, and a consultative approach that drives long-term success.Founded in 2013, Versique is deeply invested in the Minnesota community, having raised over $500,000 for local charities and volunteered thousands of hours in support of nonprofit organizations across the state. Versique is proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50, and as a Star Tribune Top Workplace.

