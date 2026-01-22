Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting Hires Taylor Poston as President of Finance & Accounting Solutions

Taylor Poston, President of Finance & Accounting Solutions Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Poston as President of Finance & Accounting Solutions, where he will oversee both the firm’s Professional Recruiting and Interim Solutions teams.Poston brings more than 20 years of experience spanning public accounting, corporate finance, and executive recruiting. In this role, he will lead Versique’s Finance & Accounting Solutions practice, partnering with organizations to address complex talent challenges and align finance leadership with evolving business priorities. His work will support clients through periods of growth, transformation, and organizational change by delivering practical, market-driven talent strategies.Poston began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers before holding finance leadership roles at Cargill and ConAgra. Prior to joining Versique, he spent 14 years with a global professional search firm, where he co-led the Finance Interim Solutions practice and partnered with organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to mid-market businesses. This blend of operating and recruiting experience gives Poston a comprehensive understanding of both client needs and the demands placed on modern finance leaders.“Taylor’s leadership represents an important step forward for our Finance & Accounting Solutions practice,” said Tony Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer of Versique. “His depth of experience across finance, interim solutions, and executive search—combined with his strong Minnesota market knowledge—positions us extremely well to support clients as finance roles continue to expand in scope and strategic impact.”Poston’s appointment reflects Versique’s continued investment in building integrated finance and accounting solutions that span executive search, professional recruiting, and interim support. Under his leadership, the practice will continue to help organizations navigate workforce complexity, leadership transitions, and evolving financial demands.“I’m excited to lead the Finance & Accounting Solutions team at Versique,” said Poston. “The firm’s collaborative culture, strong Minnesota roots, and commitment to partnership align closely with how I approach client relationships. I look forward to continuing to serve the Twin Cities business community and helping organizations build finance teams positioned for what’s next.”Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting is a nationally recognized, locally owned Minnesota recruiting firm headquartered in the Twin Cities, with a team of more than 150 employees and consultants. A high-performance recruiting partner, Versique specializes in executive search, professional recruiting, and interim solutions, connecting exceptional talent with organizations across Minnesota and beyond.Versique’s core practice areas include Human Resources, Finance & Accounting, and Information Technology, supported by dedicated teams delivering executive, professional, and interim hiring solutions. The firm also serves specialized talent needs across Engineering and Operations, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare Leadership, and Banking and Financial Services. Many of Versique’s recruiters bring firsthand experience in the roles and industries they now serve, providing deep market insight, functional expertise, and a consultative approach that drives long-term success.Founded in 2013, Versique is deeply invested in the Minnesota community, having raised more than $500,000 for local charities and volunteered thousands of hours in support of nonprofit organizations across the state. Versique is proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50, and as a Star Tribune Top Workplace.

