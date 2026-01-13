Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting Appoints Lori Nelson as Managing Director, Finance & Accounting

Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting Lori Nelson • Managing Director, Professional Recruiting in Finance & Accounting Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Nelson as Managing Director, Professional Recruiting, within the firm’s Finance & Accounting Solutions practice.Nelson brings more than 15 years of executive and professional search experience, with deep expertise across finance, accounting, tax, and audit. In her role, she will lead Versique’s Finance & Accounting Professional Recruiting efforts, partnering with clients to deliver high-impact talent strategies that strengthen leadership teams, enhance business performance, and support long-term organizational growth.Known for her relationship-driven approach and deep industry insight, Nelson is recognized for her consultative and authentic style. Her career spans multiple recruiting and leadership environments, providing her with a comprehensive understanding of client priorities, candidate motivations, and the complexities of high-stakes hiring. This breadth of experience has earned her a reputation for trust, transparency, and consistent results.“Lori’s addition to our Finance & Accounting leadership team represents a significant milestone as this practice continues to grow,” said Tony Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer of Versique. “Her background across finance, accounting, and banking, combined with her ability to build trusted relationships, positions us exceptionally well for the future. Lori brings the leadership, market insight, and people-first mindset needed to support our clients as demand for Finance & Accounting talent continues to evolve.”Nelson recently returned to the Twin Cities after spending more than two decades on the West Coast. Her return reflects a personal commitment to family while also marking a renewed chapter of professional growth within the Minnesota finance and accounting community. Since joining Versique, she has focused on supporting finance and accounting leaders across the Minneapolis market as they build teams, navigate change, and plan for what’s next.“I’m excited to join Versique at a time when the Finance & Accounting team is well-positioned for continued growth,” said Nelson. “The firm’s collaborative culture, strong Minnesota roots, and commitment to partnership align closely with how I approach my work. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support organizations and professionals in meaningful ways.”Nelson’s appointment underscores Versique’s continued investment in its Finance & Accounting Solutions practice and its commitment to building leadership capacity as client demand for specialized finance and accounting talent continues to expand.Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting is a nationally recognized, locally owned Minnesota recruiting firm headquartered in the Twin Cities, and has a team of more than 150 employees and consultants. A high-performance recruiting partner, Versique specializes in executive search, professional recruiting, and interim solutions, connecting exceptional talent with organizations across Minnesota and beyond.Versique’s core practice areas include Human Resources, Finance & Accounting, and Information Technology, supported by dedicated teams delivering executive, professional, and interim hiring solutions. The firm also serves specialized talent needs across Engineering and Operations, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare Leadership, and Banking and Financial services. Many of Versique’s recruiters bring firsthand experience in the roles and industries they now serve, providing deep market insight, functional expertise, and a consultative approach that drives long-term success.Founded in 2013, Versique is deeply invested in the Minnesota community, having raised over $500,000 for local charities and volunteered thousands of hours in support of nonprofit organizations across the state. Versique is proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50, and as a Star Tribune Top Workplace.

