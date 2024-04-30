Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf Discusses Ad Waste and Fraud in ANA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) published this week an article by Matt Wasserlauf, CEO of Blockboard, that explores pressing topics of ad waste and fraud as billions are committed to digital media at NewFronts in New York.
In his article, Wasserlauf tracks the evolution of the digital media space from its early days of minimal investment to today’s complex data-driven campaigns that cross devices, platforms and channels. Despite advances, he points out that issues like ad fraud and inefficiency are worsening.
"The only currency that matters is sales dollars," Wasserlauf quotes Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at Procter & Gamble as saying, as he reflects on the ongoing challenges and the need for transparency in media buying. He calls out that Pritchard's leadership at P&G has been pivotal in driving a shift towards in-housing media buying, as brands like his aim for greater cost savings and control over media spend.
Wasserlauf adds, "Today, this data has revealed a lot of not-so-great outcomes. With NewFronts here, it’s worth wondering how many buyers are considering transparency and efficiency as they commit billions of dollars in spend."
He goes on to highlight the urgency of these issues at the NewFronts. Wasserlauf advocates for a transition to outcomes-based buying on self-serve platforms to increase transparency and efficiency in digital advertising.
The full discussion on how the industry can tackle these persistent challenges is available on the ANA's website at https://www.ana.net/miccontent/show/id/ii-2024-04-newfronts-trends.
