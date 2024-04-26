Bombora Earns a Fourth Stevie® Award, Taking Silver for ‘First Party Baseball Events’
Bombora was honored for one of the best Small Budget Marketing Campaigns of the Year
Marketing and sales aligned to foster genuine prospect and customer relationships, despite the volatility of the current market and changing buying behaviors.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of intent-based B2B marketing data solutions, today announced that it won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Small Budget Marketing Campaign category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards. This marks the fourth consecutive year Bombora has received an award from that organization.
This year’s Silver Stevie recognized Bombora for its ‘First Party Baseball Events’ 2023 campaign. The campaign was designed to build the company’s Q2 pipeline for its Audience Solution products without directly selling those products through in-person sales pitches. Bombora took an innovative approach, focusing on the value of placing people first and building personal experiences of value, differentiating Bombora in a crowded marketplace where content and experience are often too product-focused.
“Our value-driven approach focused on creating a fun, interactive, informal atmosphere, removing the pressure of a sales pitch,” said Bombora CEO Mark Connon. “Marketing and sales aligned to foster genuine prospect and customer relationships, despite the volatility of the current market and changing buying behaviors. We’re proud of this campaign and honored to be recognized for our approach.”
Bombora hosted prospects through an engaging suite-level experience at two baseball games. Leveraging its own Intent data, Bombora identified two geographic regions showing heightened interest in Bombora’s products. Bombora then chose two baseball stadiums from those regions: Oracle Park in San Francisco, and Yankee Stadium in New York.
Upon arriving, the strategically selected guests engaged in a highly personalized experience, which included custom baseball cards. The baseball cards featured a QR code that, when scanned, directed users to a video about Bombora’s audience solutions and messaging based on the topics those accounts were most frequently researching. The content was chosen based on what the guests wanted to learn rather than what Bombora may have wanted them to know.
This recognition brings Bombora’s Stevie Award total to four, adding to the previous three awards earned within the last three years:
- 2023: Gold winner for Thought Leadership campaign of the year (Deep Dive Webinar)
- 2022: Bronze winner in Achievement in Product Innovation (focused on Market Insights)
- 2021: Bronze winner Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution
“While much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
