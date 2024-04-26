Learn about cicadas at May 3 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Brood XIX, which is a group of cicadas that emerge once every 13 years, is in the headlines across Missouri and throughout the Midwest now. In addition to these periodic cicadas, there are annual cicadas that emerge every summer.

People can learn more about these fascinating insects and their unique lifestyles at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Insects: Year of the Cicada.” This online program will be from 3-4 p.m. on May 3 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program will not be recorded. People can register at

At this program, MDC naturalist Morgan Wyatt and Jordanya Raos will discuss the different species of cicadas found in Missouri and will have information about emergence of Brood XIX, the 13-year periodical cicadas that will be emerging across parts of Missouri in May. Annual cicadas are the buzzing insects that appear annually in late summer. There are differences between these two types of cicadas, but these insects also share a number of similar traits. This program is for all ages.

Though this program is free, registration is required. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.