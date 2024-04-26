CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Spokane, WA
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
The loss of my dear dog, Bear, inspired me to offer in-home euthanasia services to support families during their difficult farewells. This personal experience drives my mission”SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Spokane, WA. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
“Giving your beloved pet a peaceful passing in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. I was fortunate enough to be able to experience in-home euthanasia with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass. ” says Dr. Gary Hsia.
Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"The loss of my dear dog, Bear, inspired me to offer in-home euthanasia services to support families during their difficult farewells. This personal experience drives my mission to provide compassionate and dignified care, ensuring families can navigate this sensitive journey with comfort and support," says Dr Laura Krogman. Dr Krogman was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, which fostered a deep-rooted love for nature and wildlife. This passion propelled her to pursue an undergraduate degree in environmental science at the University of Oregon and a master's in Conservation Medicine at Tufts University. Her academic journey culminated in veterinary school at Washington State University, from which she graduated with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 2020.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ‘ready’, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet’s end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
